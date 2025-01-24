"You'll be a legend if you pull this off" - Pats Nation hyped as WR starts recruiting Rams' Cooper Kupp

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has begun recruiting Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp, who was a minimal part of the Rams' offense down the stretch which led to many wondering if he would be traded this offseason.

Kupp commented about his future, which led to Bourne telling the star receiver to come to New England.

After Bourne's comments, Patriots fans were thrilled and were hoping a deal could happen.

"You'll be legend if you pull this off," a fan wrote.

"Kendrick bourne helping the patriots recruit," a fan added.

Patriots fans believe Kupp would help solidify New England's offense.

"That’s what I was thinking," a fan wrote.

"Lmaooo yessir KB recruiting this offseason," a fan added.

Kupp would help Drake Maye and give the star quarterback a legit No. 1 option to throw to.

"KB PLEASE BRING HIM HERE," a fan added.

"Work your magic KB! He’d be a great addition!," a fan wrote.

The Patriots will likely be aggressive in the offseason to try to add a receiver to help Maye in 2025.

Cooper Kupp unsure of future with Rams

After the Los Angeles Rams were eliminated from the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles, the future of the receiver is uncertain. Kupp says he will play football in 2025 but he wasn't sure if it will be with the Rams.

"I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me," Kupp said in the Rams' final open locker room session of the season, via NFL.com. "I'll be playing football next year. That much I know."

"Who knows what's going to happen," Kupp said. "That's out of my control. And we will see what it's going to be. ... I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."

Kupp has two years left on his contract with $5 million guaranteed in 2025. The Rams could cut the receiver or look to trade him for draft picks, and if he is available, several teams, including the Patriots would be interested in him.

Kupp had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns this season.

