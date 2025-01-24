  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cooper Kupp
  • "You'll be a legend if you pull this off" - Pats Nation hyped as WR starts recruiting Rams' Cooper Kupp

"You'll be a legend if you pull this off" - Pats Nation hyped as WR starts recruiting Rams' Cooper Kupp

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 24, 2025 14:16 GMT
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
Pats Nation hyped as WR starts recruiting Rams' Cooper Kupp - Source: Imagn

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has begun recruiting Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp, who was a minimal part of the Rams' offense down the stretch which led to many wondering if he would be traded this offseason.

Kupp commented about his future, which led to Bourne telling the star receiver to come to New England.

also-read-trending Trending

After Bourne's comments, Patriots fans were thrilled and were hoping a deal could happen.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You'll be legend if you pull this off," a fan wrote.
"Kendrick bourne helping the patriots recruit," a fan added.

Patriots fans believe Kupp would help solidify New England's offense.

"That’s what I was thinking," a fan wrote.
"Lmaooo yessir KB recruiting this offseason," a fan added.

Kupp would help Drake Maye and give the star quarterback a legit No. 1 option to throw to.

"KB PLEASE BRING HIM HERE," a fan added.
"Work your magic KB! He’d be a great addition!," a fan wrote.

The Patriots will likely be aggressive in the offseason to try to add a receiver to help Maye in 2025.

Cooper Kupp unsure of future with Rams

After the Los Angeles Rams were eliminated from the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles, the future of the receiver is uncertain. Kupp says he will play football in 2025 but he wasn't sure if it will be with the Rams.

"I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me," Kupp said in the Rams' final open locker room session of the season, via NFL.com. "I'll be playing football next year. That much I know."
"Who knows what's going to happen," Kupp said. "That's out of my control. And we will see what it's going to be. ... I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."

Kupp has two years left on his contract with $5 million guaranteed in 2025. The Rams could cut the receiver or look to trade him for draft picks, and if he is available, several teams, including the Patriots would be interested in him.

Kupp had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns this season.

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी