"You have to love violence" - Patriots' rookie Will Campbell makes feelings known on his competitive mindset

The New England Patriots selected LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. Immediately after being drafted, Campbell made clear to NFL analyst Jamie Erdahl how ready he was for the NFL.

"I'm gonna fight and die to protect them [Drake Maye] with everything I got." Campbell stated in the emotional interview.

A few weeks after this moment, Campbell once again showed fans how competitive and motivated he is in a recent video uploaded to the social media platform X on Saturday. The clip of the video was posted by the Patriots fan account '@LosTalksPats'.

"You have to love violence to be able to play on the offense and defensive line… It’s a dog eat dog world. Whenever you’re going out there, it’s either you or him, and I want it to be me every time." Campbell stated.

The video is powerful and shows how motivated Campbell is to succeeding in the NFL for the Patriots organization and for his new QB Drake Maye. Campbell will almost certainly be moving into the starting left tackle role on the Patriots offensive line next year, in a season where expectations are starting to grow for the Massachusetts franchise.

Does Will Campbell improve the New England Patriots in 2025?

Campbell will unquestionably help at the offensive line position in 2025 and could be a major reason behind the success of the team if they succeed. In 2024, Maye was constantly under pressure and running to avoid getting sacked due to poor offensive line play. As a result, Maye was getting crushed by defensive players, sacked numerous times a game, and had no time to find his receivers down the field.

According to Stat Muse, Maye was sacked 34 times during the 2024 season, a value that ranked as the 13th most in the National Football League. While that statistic is considered middle of the pack amongst other QB's, it is important to note that Maye only played in 13 of the 17 NFL games that most other QB's on the list played and featured in.

Extrapolated over a full 17 game season, Maye would have been sacked approximately 44 times, a value that would have been seventh most amongst NFL QB's. Should Campbell perform to expectations next season, Patriots fans should expect this high sack number to drastically decline in 2025.

