“You made me a better player” - Mekhi Becton thanked Eagles O-Line coach Jeff Stoutland after $20,000,000 move to Chargers

Mekhi Becton is moving from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Los Angeles Chargers after signing a two-year, $20 million contract.

Ad

He spent last season with the Eagles, progressing from tackle to guard before becoming the team's starting right guard. Becton was a major factor for the Eagles' strong performance in the trenches this season, which helped them win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He'll be blocking for franchise quarterback Justin Herbert for the next couple of years. Becton released a lengthy statement to the city of Philadelphia, thanking them for everything. Specifically, Becton singled out Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who he said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You made me a better player, but more importantly, a better man.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 25-year-old who stands at 6-foot-7, weighing 363 pounds is cashing in on the biggest season of his young NFL career. Becton was drafted by the New York Jets as the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the Jets before departing the organization after his rookie deal expired. Becton then spent one season with the Eagles last year, which resulted in a Super Bowl victory.

Mekhi Becton makes the move to Los Angeles in 2025

The Chargers addressed a significant need in the offseason by signing Mekhi Becton. One of the club's major flaws in 2024 was inside blockage. They now bring in a young guard who recently won the Super Bowl.

Ad

He also brings with him a mindset shaped by a winning culture on the offensive line in Philadelphia, where the offensive line had one of its most dominant seasons in recent memory.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

With Jim Harbaugh focused on establishing a dominant ground game for his style of offense, Becton will be a huge anchor in making that happen. Now, Los Angeles needs to find a running back to run behind the offensive line, and potentially mimic the success of that of Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia. The Chargers just signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

It will be interesting to see if Harbaugh looks to Harris to be the team's new bellcow, or if they explore further options in the NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.