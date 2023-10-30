“You missing out”: Fans flock to Gia Duddy’s Halloween fit check with barrage of Will Levis praise

Until this past weekend, Will Levis' NFL career could mostly be summarized with an image of his disappointed expression at the 2023 NFL Draft when he wasn't drafted in the first round. Some cracked jokes, while a few saw a chip building on his shoulder in real time.

As the calendar turns to November, the Titans quarterback did everything he could in Week 8 to make the league regret skipping over him in the first round. Not only that, fans allege that his explosion on the gridiron also made his ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy regret moving on.

Duddy did a simple Halloween fit check post while Will Levis was dominating on Sunday and fans watching the game swarmed her post with jokes about their terminated relationship.

One fan commented:

"You Watch will drop dimes? You missing out fr."

Check out other comments below:

Will Levis leads upset Sunday in the NFL

Will Levis at Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans

Many wrote off the Tennessee Titans, but in the words of Geno Smith, Levis "didn't write back." He completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The offense was consistent, putting up seven points in each of the four quarters.

Meanwhile, the Falcons started slow and managed to muster a late comeback, putting up 14 points in the fourth quarter, but still came up short. Desmond Ridder was benched at halftime as the team turned to Taylor Heinicke.

This wasn't the only upset in the NFL over the weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs' 16 game win streak over the Denver Broncos finally came to an end on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had the worst passer rating of his season, throwing for zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Not only did Russell Wilson's Broncos win, they controlled the game and won in all four quarters. It wasn't perfect, but one could argue that Denver did to the Chiefs what the Chiefs did to Denver two weeks prior. Denver won the game 24-9.

Additionally, the Carolina Panthers also got their first win of 2023 in a matchup against the Houston Texans. It was a walk-off field goal that proved to be the difference as Bryce Young got the first win of his NFL career by a score of 15-13.

Young completed 22-31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, outthrowing CJ Stroud who completed 16-24 passes for just 140 yards.