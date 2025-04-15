"You need an injection of superstardom" - Rich Eisen urges Cowboys GM Jerry Jones to trade up for Travis Hunter in 2025 draft

Travis Hunter enters this year's NFL draft as one of the most unique prospects in history. The versatile Colorado star, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2024, can play both sides of the ball.

While Hunter is already considered a top-10 pick, analyst Rich Eisen has urged Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade up for the two-way player to add a superstar to his ranks.

"Jerry Jones, go trade for Travis Hunter," Eisen said on his show on Monday (1:26) "Do it. Go trade for Hunter. You need an injection of superstardom. You need it. You know you want it. You know you have it."

The Cowboys finished the 2024 season third in the NFC East, with a 7-10 record. They hold the No. 12 pick in the first round this year.

Since Hunter is tipped as a top-10 selection, Dallas might have to trade up with another team to lure the CU star.

The Cowboys have gone 29 years without a Super Bowl. In that period, they have also failed to qualify for the NFC championship game.

In order to compete for major honors, the Cowboys need to get it right in the draft.

Travis Hunter's No. 12 jersey to be retired by Colorado

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Buffaloes will retire Hunter's No. 12 jersey after the spring game on Saturday, the team announced on Monday. Even quarterback Shedeur Sanders will have his No. 2 CU jersey retired after the game.

Both Sanders and Hunter have had a big impact at Colorado since joining the team in 2023.

This past season, Hunter posted 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wideout and also rushed for a touchdown on two carries. As a defensive back, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 passes deflected, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

While Hunter won the Heisman Trophy and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

