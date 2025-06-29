"You never was considered best QB" - LeSean McCoy rips into Ben Roethlisberger over ex-Steelers star's take on Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes

Pittsburgh Steelers' legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's recent statement has landed him in some hot water. This was evident by former Philadelphia Eagles star LeSean McCoy's take on Big Ben's statement.

Roethlisberger recently revealed that he would pick prime Aaron Rodgers for his team over Patrick Mahomes. McCoy was not a fan of this statement, and he did not hold back while giving a crisp response to the Steelers legend.

The former running back even took some shots at Roethlisberger while saying that he wasn't even considered the best quarterback in the 18 seasons he played in the league.

"This is just me, I don’t respect players that talk about greats a certain way, and you have nowhere the type of success they had. You played for 18 years, and you never was considered the best quarterback, or the second-best quarterback in football.” [H/T: Heavy.]

McCoy played in Kansas City during the 2019 season, starting nine regular-season games. In the NFL playoffs, McCoy only appeared in one game during the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning run.

What was Ben Roethlisberger's statement about Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes?

In a recent appearance on "The Footbahlin Podcast," Ben Roethlisberger talked about the Pittsburgh Steelers' new quarterback. The veteran was asked to choose between prime Aaron Rodgers or current-day Patrick Mahomes, and without hesitation, he went with Rodgers.

"I would take Aaron in his prime over Patrick now,” Roethlisberger said. “I think Aaron Rodgers, in his prime, was one of the top few to ever do it.”

The former Steelers star then added that he believes the Chiefs QB is slowly exiting his prime, and picking between him and A-Rod is not an easy task.

"So, is Patrick Mahomes in his prime? Patrick Mahomes is just entering out of his prime. I think Patrick Mahomes is going to go down as another arguable GOAT."

Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls in his career with the Steelers and made it to the Pro Bowl six times. Moreover, he lost in Super Bowl XLV against Aaron Rodgers' Packers, which gave him an idea of what Rodgers' prime looked like.

Ben Roethlisberger's words have divided NFL fans. Who would you pick between prime Rodgers and Mahomes? Let us know in the comments section.

