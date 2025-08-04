"You were a nightmare": Brett Favre makes feelings clear on Jared Allen's Hall of Fame induction

Legendary defensive end Jared Allen was one of the four members inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. While Allen received many congratulations from fans, analysts and former players, one tribute from ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre stood out.On Sunday, Favre, a Hall of Famer himself, tweeted a special message for Allen after the DE's Hall of Fame induction.&quot;What an incredible moment—congratulations to two of the best I’ve ever had the privilege to share the field with (and against): Sterling Sharpe and Jared Allen, welcome to Canton!&quot; Favre tweeted.After showering praise on Sharpe, Favre then turned his focus to Allen.&quot;Jared—man, you were a nightmare to play against,&quot; Favre added. &quot;I still remember watching film and thinking, “This guy does not stop.” Relentless motor, larger-than-life personality, and a passion for the game that was obvious every snap. Whether it was with Kansas City, Minnesota, or beyond, you left your mark.&quot;Favre, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 1997, also added that Canton added two legends to its collection of Hall of Famers in Allen and Sharpe. Notably, Favre and Allen played together for two seasons, in 2009 and 2010, when they were with the Minnesota Vikings.Jared Allen's NFL career that made him a Pro Football Hall of FamerNFL: Former Kansas City Chiefs DE Jared Allen - Source: ImagnThe Kansas City Chiefs took Jared Allen in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to the Vikings in April 2008.After a six-year sojourn in Minnesota, Allen signed with the Chicago Bears in 2014. The defensive end played just a shade over one season in Chicago before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in September 2015.Allen was part of the Panthers team that reached Super Bowl 50, where Carolina lost to the Denver Broncos.In February 2016, Allen announced his retirement via social media.Across 12 years in the NFL, Allen recorded 498 tackles, 136.0 sacks, 32 forced fumbles, 58 passes defended and six interceptions. He earned five Pro Bowl honors and four first-team All-Pro selections.