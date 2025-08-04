  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You were a nightmare": Brett Favre makes feelings clear on Jared Allen's Hall of Fame induction

"You were a nightmare": Brett Favre makes feelings clear on Jared Allen's Hall of Fame induction

By Arnold
Published Aug 04, 2025 13:37 GMT
Brett Favre makes feelings clear on Jared Allen
Brett Favre makes feelings clear on Jared Allen's Hall of Fame induction (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Legendary defensive end Jared Allen was one of the four members inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. While Allen received many congratulations from fans, analysts and former players, one tribute from ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre stood out.

Ad

On Sunday, Favre, a Hall of Famer himself, tweeted a special message for Allen after the DE's Hall of Fame induction.

"What an incredible moment—congratulations to two of the best I’ve ever had the privilege to share the field with (and against): Sterling Sharpe and Jared Allen, welcome to Canton!" Favre tweeted.

After showering praise on Sharpe, Favre then turned his focus to Allen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Jared—man, you were a nightmare to play against," Favre added. "I still remember watching film and thinking, “This guy does not stop.” Relentless motor, larger-than-life personality, and a passion for the game that was obvious every snap. Whether it was with Kansas City, Minnesota, or beyond, you left your mark."
Ad

Favre, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 1997, also added that Canton added two legends to its collection of Hall of Famers in Allen and Sharpe. Notably, Favre and Allen played together for two seasons, in 2009 and 2010, when they were with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jared Allen's NFL career that made him a Pro Football Hall of Famer

NFL: Former Kansas City Chiefs DE Jared Allen - Source: Imagn
NFL: Former Kansas City Chiefs DE Jared Allen - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs took Jared Allen in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to the Vikings in April 2008.

Ad

After a six-year sojourn in Minnesota, Allen signed with the Chicago Bears in 2014. The defensive end played just a shade over one season in Chicago before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in September 2015.

Allen was part of the Panthers team that reached Super Bowl 50, where Carolina lost to the Denver Broncos.

In February 2016, Allen announced his retirement via social media.

Across 12 years in the NFL, Allen recorded 498 tackles, 136.0 sacks, 32 forced fumbles, 58 passes defended and six interceptions. He earned five Pro Bowl honors and four first-team All-Pro selections.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications