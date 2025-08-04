  • home icon
  Brett Favre makes feelings known on Sterling Sharpe's Hall of Fame induction after ex-Packers star's early retirement

Brett Favre makes feelings known on Sterling Sharpe's Hall of Fame induction after ex-Packers star's early retirement

By Prasen
Modified Aug 04, 2025 06:07 GMT
Brett Favre makes feelings clear on Jared Allen
Brett Favre makes feelings clear on Jared Allen's Hall of Fame induction after ex-Packers star's early retirement

Brett Favre is no stranger to Hall of Fame moments, but this weekend, the former Packers quarterback made his feelings crystal clear on Sterling Sharpe’s long-awaited HOF induction.

Sharpe, who played seven seasons in the NFL before a career-ending neck injury in 1994, received his gold jacket on Saturday. Only 10 players have had shorter careers, making his induction a rare honor. Favre, who entered the league as a young QB in Green Bay, praised his former teammate in a heartfelt message on X:

“Sterling, you were the ultimate competitor. I was just a young quarterback when we played together in Green Bay, and you made my job easier from day one. You ran every route with precision, caught everything thrown your way, and brought an intensity that raised the entire locker room.
"If not for that neck injury, there’s no telling how many records you would’ve shattered. Long overdue, but so well deserved," added Favre.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Despite a shortened career, the five-time Pro Bowler left his mark as a wide receiver in the NFL. Sharpe boasts 595 receptions, 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Brett Favre "shocked" by Deion Sanders cancer battle

Brett Favre was caught off guard after learning about Deion Sanders’ cancer battle. Coach Prime revealed in a press conference on July 28 that doctors had found a cancerous tumor in his bladder, forcing him to undergo surgery to remove it.

The Colorado coach shared that he's now cancer-free and ready to move forward with the 2025 season. Speaking to TMZ, Favre, who briefly shared an Atlanta Falcons locker room with Sanders in 1991, said:

“Totally shocked … Thank God they found it, and it was a successful surgery,” Favre said. “But I was completely caught off guard with the news and I’m thankful that the prognosis looks good.”
Brett Favre, who faced Sanders many times as a rival, praised the 57-year-old for his decision to keep leading Colorado.

“I’m not surprised he’s digging his heels in and is going to keep coaching,” Favre added. “You’re impacting so many people and so many people are pulling for you — just keep it rolling.”

