“You obviously vetoed that kid”: Skip Bayless accuses Tom Brady of influencing Raiders GM to not draft Shedeur Sanders 

Two weeks after the NFL draft, the fall of Shedeur Sanders continues to be a topic of discussion for Skip Bayless. The sports analyst, since Day 2 of the recruitment, has held on to the idea of Tom Brady telling the Las Vegas Raiders, the team where he's a minority owner, not to pick the Colorado quarterback.
During Monday's edition of the "Skip Bayless Show", the analyst once again voiced this idea. Bayless reminded the connection between Brady and John Spytek, the Raiders' new general manager, who previously worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
“So, Tom Brady wants us to believe his good friend Spytek," Bayless said (Time stamp: 3:05), "who also was an executive with the Buccaneers when Tom won the Super Bowl down in Tampa, that the GM of the Raiders wouldn't ask him, as a Raiders owner, one thing about Shedeur? Come on, Nobody knew more about Shedeur than you did, Tom.
Bayless is convinced that the former quarterback told Spytek not to draft Shedeur Sanders, especially after mentoring the former Colorado passer:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
You spent so much time around the kid, and let's just face up to it, you obviously vetoed that kid to Spytek. I mean the Raiders passed on Shedeur seven times before Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam overruled his executives, and his coaches, and took Shedeur in the fifth round.
Raiders' need for Shedeur Sanders diminished after trade for Geno Smith
After the college football season ended, there was a lot of discussion about Shedeur Sanders going to the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback was seen talking to owner Mark Davis during a WNBA game, and at the time, Las Vegas' need for a new passer was obvious.
However, things changed during the offseason. The Raiders traded with the Seattle Seahawks for QB Geno Smith, and later gave the veteran passer a two-year extension. Instead of reaching for another quarterback, they used their first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty.
The franchise did focus on improving the offense, with five of their first six picks coming from that side of the ball. But with the QB position sorted, at least for the short term, there was no need to add Sanders to the roster.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.