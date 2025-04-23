"You can't play that game at this level" - Anonymous NFL coach brutally rips "entitled" Shedeur Sanders before draft 

Shedeur Sanders continues to be under constant criticism, even with just a few days remaining for the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback decided to forego participating in the Combine and the Big 12 Pro Day.

Since then, Coach Prime's son has been labeled as "brash" and "arrogant". This has also led to his draft stock taking a massive dip. Sanders has gone from being a top-three projected pick to going in the latter half of the first round.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared an evaluation of the top 18 prospects in the draft by NFL executives, coaches and scouts. According to Pelissero, an anonymous AFC executive ridiculed Shedeur Sanders for being "entitled" and criticized his lack of gameplay to back up his confidence.

"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life," the AFC executive said via NFL.com. "He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates....But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

Last season, Sanders helped Colorado to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He recorded 4,134 yards and 37 passing TDs while boasting a 74% pass completion rate. One NFC coordinator compared his game to 2023 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

According to the NFC coordinator, Shedeur Sanders showed glimpses of similarity to Williams' game. However, he believes Sanders lacks the arm talent like the 2022 Heisman winner.

"His college tape looks like Caleb Williams without the elite physical arm talent. I'm sorry: You just can't play that game at this level," he said. "So, you've got to be banking on him making a jump from a decision-making, in-the-pocket, on-time, under-pressure [perspective], where you don't have evidence of that on tape.

"That, to me, is why people are going to be nervous about him. He's not going to extend plays the way he did at Colorado. Nobody does, unless you're Lamar [Jackson], Josh Allen, Kyler [Murray]. Those guys are elite athletes. He's not. So, it's going to be a very different game he's asked to play. I'm not saying he can't do it. But that's where the hesitation is going to come into play," he added.

Shedeur Sanders admits to having flaws in his game

On Tuesday, Shedeur Sanders appeared on Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby's eponymous show on YouTube. During this interview, Coach Prime's son admitted to having flaws in his game.

Sanders said that he understands having a lot of areas of improvement when it comes to his performance on the field. However, this is also the reason why he is excited about his professional journey in the league.

"I know I'm nowhere the finished product. So that's why I'm so excited about this game because I know, there's areas I could be more posited at and that's a year-by-year thing," Sanders said. "So you just go into the offseason each year and figure out what I want to improve at and improve on, and depending on your scheme and all."

(from 4:10 mark onwards)

Draft analysts and experts believe Shedeur Sanders will fall out of the top three with both the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants passing up on the quarterback. One anonymous NFL coach said that the quarterback would have gone as a Day 3 pick if he weren't the son of a two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

