Cam Newton's recent interaction with a fan is still in the spotlight. The fan tried to mock the quarterback due to not having a Super Bowl ring, but Newton promptly responded that their bank account was totally different.

The Carolina Panthers also dances in front of the kid after the discussion, adding insult to injury. Now, he has released a video on Twitter giving his version of what happened, and in perfect Cam Newton style, he's not apologizing for anything:

“Too many times we’ve seen people, hecklers, fans give off an energy not knowing that they may get what they’re asking for. As a fan, you’re free to say whatever you want to say. My issue comes when you play the victim. You started this, and the energy that you were giving, I just matched it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The quarterback has not been in the league since 2021, and while there's no official retirement, it's difficult to envision him dressing up on Sundays for any team. His peak is gone, and his physical playstyle isn't a fit for his body anymore. It seems a matter of time before he officially hangs up his boots.

Cam Newton's MVP year: Carolina Panthers quarterback struggled in Super Bowl matchup against Broncos

Yes, he failed to win a ring during his career, but he does have an MVP award to his name.

It happened in 2015, when the Carolina Panthers almost had a perfect regular season, losing just in Week 16 to the Atlanta Falcons. They obliterated their opponents in the NFC playoffs, but Von Miller and the Denver Broncos proved to be too much in Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning's final NFL game.

Cam Newton's 2015 season was nothing short of magical, even if it didn't end the way he and the Panthers wanted to. He dominated both through the air and through the ground, and to be honest, the wide receiver core of that team wasn't impressive, to say the least.

He's unlikely to ever play in the NFL again. But his best years were magical to watch, especially if you're a Carolina Panthers fan.