"You can't put the tape down" - Matt Nagy reveals exact moment Chiefs knew Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t be draft bust

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy confirmed Patrick Mahomes' story about how he received extra help ahead of his predraft interview with Andy Reid and the rest of the team's brass.

Mahomes was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas Tech, landing on a team that developed him quite well and maximized his talents.

After taking over from Alex Smith as the starting quarterback in the 2018 season, Mahomes only got better, leading the team to seven AFC championship games (5-2), five Super Bowl appearances and three championships.

Nagy admitted during his Wednesday appearance on "New Heights" that he gave the answers to the predraft test to the Texas Tech quarterback prospect the night before he met with Andy Reid.

"Fortunately, it ended up working out pretty good," Nagy joked. "When you're convicted with somebody and you feel the way that we all did, I guess it was better to ask for forgiveness than permission.

"I'll never forget it, we went off to the side (and went over) some simple plays, a few of them. I think it stayed pretty quiet for many years, and then I guess he's the one who busted it out a few years ago. Fortunately, (it) ended up working out."

After Jason Kelce asked how Nagy realized he wanted to have Patrick Mahomes on his team, the coordinator said:

"Watching the tape, you sit there and you can't put the tape down," Nagy said. "You just want to keep watching more and more. And as you're watching it, you just see the plays that he's making, and these stupid throws that.

"We knew how much we loved the player, but bringing him in and just seeing him take it to the top with the person side of it was unbelievable. You could just see he was special."

Patrick Mahomes is preparing for his eighth season as the Chiefs' starting QB

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for revenge after the Philadelphia Eagles dominated them 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX last February. The Chiefs were a win away from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls in NFL history.

That dream lasted until the very last game of the season, but Nick Sirianni, Vic Fangio and the Eagles had different ideas. Mahomes couldn't connect with his receivers, and the Chiefs had to wait until late in the third quarter to find the end zone.

Patrick Mahomes finished the 2024 season with a career-low 3,928 yards and 25 touchdowns for a 15-2 Chiefs that found different ways to win during the campaign.

