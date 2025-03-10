“You put in the work” - Deebo Samuel makes feelings clear about Jaycee Horn’s $100,000,000 contract extension

The Carolina Panthers have shown that they are willing to pay their players and they did so with Jaycee Horn. It was announced on Monday that Horn has signed a four-year $100 million extension with $70 million guaranteed. He is now the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

New Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel took to his Instagram story to express his excitement about Horn's new deal.

"@jayceehorn slimmeee!!!! You put in the work!!" Samuel wrote.

Deebo Samuel reacts to Jaycee Horn's contract (image credit: instagram/1deebosr)

Last season, Horn was named to his first Pro Bowl and recorded one interception, two sacks, five tackles for loss and 13 pass deflections in 15 games. Opposing quarterbacks also had a 53.2 completion percentage when targeting the receiver covered by Horn in 2024.

With the Panthers looking to create a window in the NFC, this move guarantees a top cornerback will remain with the team for another handful of years.

What do the Carolina Panthers need to do this offseason?

The Carolina Panthers are limited to what moves they can do as they had $26.2 million in available cap space before the Jaycee Horn contract extension. The team will likely not be too active during the legal tampering period this offseason.

Instead, there could be a few minor improvements to the roster but the focus will be on the defensive side with cornerback Mike Jackson and strong safety Xavier Woods being unrestricted free agents. However, Carolina will likely address these in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Panthers hold nine picks throughout the seven rounds of the draft.

Round 1 Pick 8

Round 2 Pick 57

Round 3 Pick 74

Round 4 Pick 110

Round 4 Pick 113

Round 5 Pick 141

Round 5 Pick 147

Round 5 Pick 164

Round 7 Pick 229

Carolina is looking to take the next step and how it does this offseason could be a great indication.

