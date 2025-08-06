"You’re amazing": Quinn Ewers's GF Madelyne Barnes hypes Dolphins QB's sister's college commitment 

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, reacted to his sister's commitment to play volleyball in college. As the Miami Dolphins quarterback gears up to make his NFL debut in the upcoming season, his sister, Teddy Raye Ewers, is looking forward to starting her collegiate journey.On Tuesday, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, posting two pictures of her posing in a red University of the Incarnate Word shirt. In the caption, she expressed her excitement to play “D1 volleyball” at the university and thanked her loved ones for their support.&quot;I am so incredibly grateful for this opportunity and none of it would be possible without the constant support and love from my family, friends, and coaches Ording, Welch, and Williams,&quot; she wrote in the caption of the post.&quot;Most importantly, I want to thank God for the gifts He’s given me, for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love and the faith to guide me through this journey. I can’t wait for this next chapter! Go Cardinals!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEwers and his girlfriend cheered her on in the comments section of the post.&quot;Let’s go TR! Big time! Dreams to reality,&quot; Ewers commented.&quot;Woohoo, congrats!! You're amazing! Can't wait to cheer you on!!&quot; Barnes added.Quinn Ewers and GF Madelyne Barnes' comments (Source: @teddyraye_ewers/Instagram)Both Ewers siblings are passionate about sports and are looking forward to the next chapter in their journeys. Quinn Ewers played for the Texas Longhorns from 2022 to 2024 and was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft.He began his college career at Ohio State in 2021 before transferring to the University of Texas. Last season, he recorded 3,472 passing yards before making it to the NFL. The Miami Dolphins begin the new season on Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.Quinn Ewers' girlfriend shares a glimpse of her summer outings ahead of NFL seasonQuinn Ewers and his girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, enjoyed the offseason together, traveling and spending some quality time. Last week, she shared a post on Instagram of a few snaps from their recent summer outings.&quot;A summer well spent!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first slide, Barnes is seen posing with the NFL star. Ewers wore a black T-shirt and cream-colored pants, while Barnes wore a white skirt with a cream top and a silver bag. She also included a picture of her sister, Allison Barnes, in the third slide of the post.