  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You’re amazing": Quinn Ewers's GF Madelyne Barnes hypes Dolphins QB's sister's college commitment 

"You’re amazing": Quinn Ewers's GF Madelyne Barnes hypes Dolphins QB's sister's college commitment 

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 06, 2025 03:45 GMT
Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers's GF Madelyne Barnes hypes Dolphins QB's sister's college commitment (Image Source: Instagram/@teddyraye_ewers@madelynebarnes)

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, reacted to his sister's commitment to play volleyball in college. As the Miami Dolphins quarterback gears up to make his NFL debut in the upcoming season, his sister, Teddy Raye Ewers, is looking forward to starting her collegiate journey.

Ad

On Tuesday, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, posting two pictures of her posing in a red University of the Incarnate Word shirt. In the caption, she expressed her excitement to play “D1 volleyball” at the university and thanked her loved ones for their support.

"I am so incredibly grateful for this opportunity and none of it would be possible without the constant support and love from my family, friends, and coaches Ording, Welch, and Williams," she wrote in the caption of the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Most importantly, I want to thank God for the gifts He’s given me, for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love and the faith to guide me through this journey. I can’t wait for this next chapter! Go Cardinals!"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Ewers and his girlfriend cheered her on in the comments section of the post.

"Let’s go TR! Big time! Dreams to reality," Ewers commented.
"Woohoo, congrats!! You're amazing! Can't wait to cheer you on!!" Barnes added.
Quinn Ewers and GF Madelyne Barnes&#039; comments (Source: @teddyraye_ewers/Instagram)
Quinn Ewers and GF Madelyne Barnes' comments (Source: @teddyraye_ewers/Instagram)

Both Ewers siblings are passionate about sports and are looking forward to the next chapter in their journeys. Quinn Ewers played for the Texas Longhorns from 2022 to 2024 and was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Ad

He began his college career at Ohio State in 2021 before transferring to the University of Texas. Last season, he recorded 3,472 passing yards before making it to the NFL. The Miami Dolphins begin the new season on Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend shares a glimpse of her summer outings ahead of NFL season

Quinn Ewers and his girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, enjoyed the offseason together, traveling and spending some quality time. Last week, she shared a post on Instagram of a few snaps from their recent summer outings.

Ad
"A summer well spent!" she wrote.

In the first slide, Barnes is seen posing with the NFL star. Ewers wore a black T-shirt and cream-colored pants, while Barnes wore a white skirt with a cream top and a silver bag. She also included a picture of her sister, Allison Barnes, in the third slide of the post.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications