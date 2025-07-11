"You're an autograph hound": Aaron Rodgers refuses to sign fan's gear after tense exchange at Lake Tahoe golf tournament

Aaron Rodgers attended the celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe this week. The 4x NFL MVP is taking a break from preparing for his debut campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After two years with the New York Jets, he agreed to a one-year deal to play in Steel City in June.

At the golfing event, Aaron Rodgers had an interesting interaction with a fan. ML Football shared a clip of the quarterback signing autographs for fans on the sidelines. However, the 4x NFL MVP had his doubts about one fan and quizzed him to test his mettle.

The interaction ended with Rodgers not giving an autograph due to suspicion of him being a reseller, looking to make money off his name.

"If I would have believed you, I would have signed your thing," Rodgers said. "Since I don't believe you, I'm not going to sign it... Oh you're an autograph hound. Yeah you are. You can't fool me."

Apart from Aaron Rodgers, the American Century Championship Celebrity tournament was attended by other NFL stars, including Travis Kelce, Davante Adams and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Super Bowl XLV champion had a disappointing campaign with the Jets last season. Rodgers managed to muster a 5-12 record while tallying 3,897 yards and 28 TDs passing on the field. However, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes in the veteran's ability to help break the team's playoff curse this upcoming season.

Aaron Rodgers reunited with his 'grandma' at the Celebrity Golf Tournament

The veteran quarterback has been a part of the Lake Tahoe golf tournament for years. This weekend, Rodgers got the opportunity to reunite with a woman named Carol Sargent. They became friends at the event over two decades ago and have had a beautiful bond ever since.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Sargent opened up about her friendship with the 4x NFL MVP.

"Favorite part of the year. Because we've really made a nice friendship, and we appreciate each other and nice to catch up," Sargent said. "He's a wonderful person, so I feel very fortunate. It's just been a wonderful friendship. He's thoughtful, he's caring. He is extremely intelligent. He is a warm, wonderful person."

Carol Sargent also revealed that her friendship with Aaron Rodgers started because they had a 'mutual coach.' She also made an appearance on the quarterback's Netflix documentary, which was released last year.

