"You're going to get Deion whether you like it or not" - Ex-Chiefs QB sends message to NFL team drafting Shedeur Sanders

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel believes that the team that drafts Shedeur Sanders later this month will also be getting his father, Deion Sanders. Coach Prime has been heavily involved in his son's draft process.

This comes after Coach Prime coached Shedeur for all four years of his collegiate career playing quarterback. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has faced a lot of criticism for how involved he has been in his son's pre-draft process.

Daniel mentioned on his podcast, "Scoop City," on Monday that the team that drafts Shedeur Sanders will also be getting Coach Prime in some capacity. Check out what he had to say here. (Around the 6:32 mark):

"We really haven't seen a prospect, like, have cameras follow him around at all times ... I think that's probably what some of these older decision-makers are thinking. I don't know if they're going to not draft him because of it, but it's definitely a conversation in their building because then you get Deion too.

"So, wherever Shedeur ends up, you're getting Deion, whether you like it or not ... So, to me, he's a polarizing situation."

Many believe that Coach Prime could use his pull in the NFL to prevent his son from going to a negative situation at the next level. However, the Colorado Buffaloes coach has since said he'll do no such thing and will be happy with his son landing with any quarterback-needy team.

Where will Shedeur Sanders land in the 2025 NFL draft?

At one point, Shedeur Sanders was viewed to be neck-and-neck with the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward as the best signal-caller in the draft.

However, Ward has since separated himself from the pack. After the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall pick in the draft, hosted Ward for a dinner before attending his Pro Day, it's believed the Titans are locked in on Ward with the first overall pick.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants hold the second and third overall picks, respectively, and are both in need of a quarterback. However, recent reports suggest both teams could opt out of selecting a quarterback with their picks, given Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter will be available.

If that's the case, Sanders could slip down to the No. 9 overall pick to New Orleans, or even the No. 21 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All questions will be answered when the 2025 NFL draft kicks off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

