“You're not going to last long” - James Jones warns Aaron Glenn after Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Jets HC

The New York Jets made the bold decision to release Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The veteran quarterback recently opened up on the conversation he had with Jets coach Aaron Glenn before parting ways with the franchise.
On Friday, Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammate, James Jones, had some strong words for Glenn for the way he dealt with the four-time MVP.
“I don't know Aaron Glenn personally, so I'm not going to judge Aaron Glenn," Jones said, via FS1's 'The Facility.' "But what I will say is, if you have this mindset going into being a head coach, and it's your way or the highway or it's my team. Don't say nothing, this and that you're not going to last long with them boys in that locker room. Man, this is not going to last long. This is the NFL. I have seen this. A coach will lose a locker room quick, treating the superstar players like this, not listening to his players.”
Rodgers spilled the beans on his exit from New York during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday and said he was "shocked" when Glenn informed him that the team would be moving on without him.
The QB added that Glenn felt he would have been a distraction in the locker room.
Rodgers spent 18 years with the Packers and led them to a Super Bowl title in 2011. He signed with the Jets in 2023 and missed almost the entirety of his first season with the team due to an Achilles injury.
During the 2024 campaign, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as New York finished with a 5-12 record.
It will be interesting to see how the Jets fare post-Rodgers, with Justin Fields set to lead the offense next season.
Aaron Rodgers hints at retirement amid contract offer from Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers also hinted at retirement on "The Pat McAfee Show," before saying that he had a word with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
“I'm open to anything and attached to nothing," Rodgers said. "So, yeah, retirement still could be a possibility — but right now my focus is, has been, and will continue to be on my personal life.”
According to reports, the Steelers have offered a contract to Rodgers this offseason, but the QB is taking his time in committing to the franchise, as he plans for his future.
Rodgers is expected to make a decision soon, with the NFL draft less than a week away.
