“You’re going to see a really good competition” - Colts GM makes feelings known about Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones

Anthony Richardson was hyped for an impressive showcase in 2024. However, that never came to pass. The largest lingering memory from the season is of the quarterback taking himself out of a game using the helmet tap because he was tired. It's hardly the memory one would think a quarterback wants people to remember most vividly.

Ad

Now, heading into the buildup for the 2025 season, it is clear there will be a quarterback competition. In an interview with the Colts' media via Pro Football Talk, GM Chris Ballard spoke about the competition for QB1 between Richardson and Daniel Jones.

“Between Daniel and Anthony, you’re going to see a really good competition," Ballard said. "It’s going to be a spirited competition, but I also think it’s going to be one where they help each other to grow too. We thought Daniel’s skillset, and Anthony’s skillset. There’s a lot of similarities there.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So offensively, I think that’s going to help our offensive staff. We don’t have to make these wholesale changes with one guy or the other. We got to make the best decision for the team. Whatever the outcome is, the outcome is based on performance.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His final two sentences indicate that a potential end to the Richardson experiment could be afoot. If Jones wins the competition, it will seemingly be a tough sell to go all-in on Richardson in 2026.

Ad

What Daniel Jones brings to the Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones at 2025 NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Daniel Jones went from the New York Giants to the Minnesota Vikings and is now part of the Indianapolis Colts. As a member of his third team in under a year, Jones has been exposed to many different philosophies and ways of thinking about football.

Ad

As such, he arguably brings a more well-rounded understanding of the game. As a former playoff contestant with the Giants and the Vikings (by association), he also understands what it takes to get to January and succeed in it.

The Colts also get a quarterback with six years of experience and 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions. If Jones is needed to step in, he at least has a mathematical shot of winning games.

Richardson is still looking to prove he can put out a full winning season. The Colts will be a team to watch in August as the franchise ponders both quarterbacks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.