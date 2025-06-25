"You're just psycho bro" - Trey Smith recalls wild first encounter with Travis Kelce after TD

Trey Smith revealed he had a wild first impression of teammate Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs guard is entering his fifth season with the team in 2025 after being drafted with the No. 226 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ahead of the new season, Smith sat down with Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, to discuss various topics, including his first encounter with the future Hall of Famer tight end. Jason Kelce joked about Smith's first memory of his brother, who tends to create big memories with people.

During Wednesday's episode of their "New Heights" show, Trey Smith recalled the impact Travis Kelce had on him and the team during his first professional game in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

"Just crazy energy, bro," Smith said. "I was like, "Oh, he's awful—I love this guy. You know? Yeah, okay.

"No, I was just saying stuff, but like bro, the one thing that I loved—it was early, might have been against the Browns, bro. Like, it might have been my first game. You scored a touchdown.I like tackled you, slapping your helmet in the end zone—'cause you're just psycho, bro." (49:07)

The game Trey Smith referred to was played on Sept. 12, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Cleveland Browns, still led by Baker Mayfield, held a 22-10 halftime lead over the Chiefs, who came off losing Super Bowl LV.

Travis Kelce led the Chiefs' comeback with six receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns. His first score came at 7:29 in the third quarter, while his second happened at 7:06 in the fourth period. The Chiefs took the 33-29 win that afternoon to start a season in which they posted a 12-5 record.

Patrick Mahomes addresses Travis Kelce's retirement rumors

The 2024 NFL season was marked by uncertainty regarding Travis Kelce's future. As he got older and seemed focused on his podcast and relationship with Taylor Swift, fans started speculating about his future. Patrick Mahomes talked about it in May, dismissing the chances of Kelce being tired of the game.

"If it's the last ride, you'd never know," Mahomes said. "The way he's talking about football, the way he’s talking about working, trying to be even better this year than he was last year -- it doesn't seem like a guy that it’s his last ride, like he’s tired of the job."

The Chiefs return to action on Friday, Sept. 5, against the LA Chargers.

