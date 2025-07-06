"You’re not the lead guy" - Ex-NFL All-Pro urges Aaron Rodgers to take backseat if Steelers want to make AFC Championship push under Mike Tomlin

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers will be the fifth different quarterback in five years to start a Week 1 game. There has been no stability in the position, and with Rodgers confirming this will be his final season in the NFL, 2026 could see a sixth different Steelers passer.

The difference between Rodgers and the other quarterbacks is that he has a significantly more impressive pedigree. He's a Super Bowl champion who has won the MVP award four times, also making the All-Pro five times. Although there were batches of success, none of the other passers have come close to such a meritorious career or Rodgers' elite level.

However, things have changed. Rodgers hasn't played well since 2021. He's 41, suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 and was released from the New York Jets following a very poor 2024 season. Even though he was a superstar for over a decade, his best years are behind him.

Former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who faced the veteran quarterback multiple times, gave his take on Fox Sports' SPEAK show on how far he thinks that the Steelers could go with Aaron Rodgers:

"How far back on the bus is Aaron willing to sit? You're not the lead guy anymore. We have a formula here. The problem with the Steelers is that they've gotten into the playoffs, and they don't have a guy who can make the throws.

"All they need him to do is make those particular throws that they need a quarterback to make, that these guys haven't been able to make. So, if Aaron is willing to take a backseat and just play his role, they can go as far as the AFC Championship."

What Aaron Rodgers said about his future plans

After signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers, on Pat McAfee's show, confirmed that he signed a one-year deal because he won't play in the NFL after the upcoming season:

"I'm pretty sure this is it."

He signed a one-year deal worth $13.65 million that could get up to $19.65 million with incentives.

