Trey Hendrickson has been holding out for a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals for many weeks now. As the preseason nears, at least one person is recognizing the dangers of this approach.
The reigning sacks leader was not present during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said on Reich Eisen's eponymous show on Friday that he would expect more of the same next week unless the situation was resolved (Timestamp: from 01:25 in the video below):
"It would not surprise me. I'm not saying this is going to happen. I'm not putting words in Trey Hendrickson's mouth because I am absolutely certain that more words will come out of his mouth if it keeps going on like this."
He continued:
"You're talking about missing a million dollars per game check, but you're also talking about a guy who this is his time to get one more really big bite at the apple. He's determined to get that. So stay tuned."
Hendrickson is not the only edge rusher to have contractual problems with the Bengals, however. Seventeenth pick Shemar Stewart has yet to sign a contract as he seeks the removal of a clause that allows the organization to eliminate future guarantees. He was supposed to join his fellow freshmen in reporting for preseason camp today.
That development comes as second-round off-ball linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. received a four-year deal that included a near-80% guarantee upon signing - the first time a 49th pick would receive such money in year four.
Trade proposal sends Trey Hendrickson to Packers
As Trey Hendrickson's relationship with the Bengals seemingly becomes more untenable, The Sporting News' Mike Moraitis has a quick way to resolve the tension: a trade to the Green Bay Packers for Lukas Van Ness and a 2026 second-round pick. He writes:
"A former first-round pick, Van Ness has no doubt been disappointing after tallying just seven sacks over his first two seasons, including just three in 2024," Moraitis said. "However, perhaps a change of scenery will be just what he needs to get going.
"None of this is to say that the Bengals should trade Hendrickson. In fact, that would be an idiotic move considering Cincinnati's Super Bowl aspirations. But it's pretty clear the Bengals have no interest in paying Hendrickson what he deserves, and he's no good to the franchise if he doesn't play."
Both teams will play each other on October 12. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET on CBS.
