Trey Hendrickson has been holding out for a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals for many weeks now. As the preseason nears, at least one person is recognizing the dangers of this approach.

Ad

The reigning sacks leader was not present during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said on Reich Eisen's eponymous show on Friday that he would expect more of the same next week unless the situation was resolved (Timestamp: from 01:25 in the video below):

"It would not surprise me. I'm not saying this is going to happen. I'm not putting words in Trey Hendrickson's mouth because I am absolutely certain that more words will come out of his mouth if it keeps going on like this."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You're talking about missing a million dollars per game check, but you're also talking about a guy who this is his time to get one more really big bite at the apple. He's determined to get that. So stay tuned."

Ad

Hendrickson is not the only edge rusher to have contractual problems with the Bengals, however. Seventeenth pick Shemar Stewart has yet to sign a contract as he seeks the removal of a clause that allows the organization to eliminate future guarantees. He was supposed to join his fellow freshmen in reporting for preseason camp today.

That development comes as second-round off-ball linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. received a four-year deal that included a near-80% guarantee upon signing - the first time a 49th pick would receive such money in year four.

Ad

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report LINK Sources: The #Bengals and 2nd-round LB Demetrius Knight Jr. have agreed to a 4-year rookie deal with nearly 80 percent fully guaranteed at signing. It’s the first time in NFL history that the 49th pick has had guarantees in year four. With Cincinnati’s rookies reporting to camp today, the standout LB out of South Carolina is now officially under contract and ready to go.

Ad

Trade proposal sends Trey Hendrickson to Packers

As Trey Hendrickson's relationship with the Bengals seemingly becomes more untenable, The Sporting News' Mike Moraitis has a quick way to resolve the tension: a trade to the Green Bay Packers for Lukas Van Ness and a 2026 second-round pick. He writes:

"A former first-round pick, Van Ness has no doubt been disappointing after tallying just seven sacks over his first two seasons, including just three in 2024," Moraitis said. "However, perhaps a change of scenery will be just what he needs to get going.

Ad

"None of this is to say that the Bengals should trade Hendrickson. In fact, that would be an idiotic move considering Cincinnati's Super Bowl aspirations. But it's pretty clear the Bengals have no interest in paying Hendrickson what he deserves, and he's no good to the franchise if he doesn't play."

Both teams will play each other on October 12. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.