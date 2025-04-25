"You shocked me with this one" - Travis Hunter's dad grows emotional after Jaguars draft WR/CB as No. 2 pick

Travis Hunter received a special message from his father after he was selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado wide receiver/cornerback became the second pick in the first round of the draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It was an emotional moment for the 21-year-old, and his father, Travis Hunter Sr., congratulated him with a special video message. Hunter Sr. said that he "knew" Travis would be selected in the NFL draft.
"Hey, I want to congratulate you on the journey that you have been on," Hunter Sr. said. "I always knew you would be here because I never once seen you miss practice since you was four years old.
"And I love to drive about you, and now the big day done came, and I don't know if I'm gonna cry or not, but you shocked me with this one—being a top five pick. But I love you, and I'm happy I get to spend this time with you," Hunter Sr. added.
Travis Hunter said:
"It' means a lot to have my dad here. He wasn't able to come to the Heisman, so you know, it's a blessing, you know, to be able to have him here and he see me, you know, walk the stage and, you know, do my thing."
Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024, but his father couldn’t attend the ceremony, as he was serving a three-year probation sentence related to a case involving gun and drug charges. Hunter Sr. was granted special permission to attend the 2025 draft and cheer for his son.
Jaguars change profile pic to a hilarious Travis Hunter photo
Jacksonville Jaguars picked Travis Hunter in round one of the 2025 NFL draft. Soon after, they changed their profile picture on X to a hilarious picture of Hunter.
In the snap, the WR/CB has his eyes wide open and mouth agape.
Hunter is coming off a terrific season for Colorado in 2024. He won the Heisman Trophy and the Walter Camp Award and was awarded the AP and SN College Football Player of the Year.
Hunter recorded 1,258 yards in receiving last season as he starts his new journey in the NFL with the Jaguars.
