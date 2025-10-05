  • home icon
  "You can't shoot yourself in the foot": Breece Hall gets honest on Jets' issues as Aaron Glenn's team goes 0-5 after 37-22 loss to Cowboys

“You can't shoot yourself in the foot”: Breece Hall gets honest on Jets’ issues as Aaron Glenn’s team goes 0-5 after 37-22 loss to Cowboys

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 05, 2025 23:00 GMT
Breece Hall expressed his honest feelings about the current situation of the New York Jets on Sunday after yet another loss. The team was defeated 37-22 by the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 5 tie at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, compounding their woes this season.

Hall, who's the team's leading rusher, believes the team has been responsible for all its losses. The Jets have suffered a defeat in each of their five games this season, raising significant concerns. The running back believes the team can get it right with the right efforts.

“It's all been self-inflicted wounds,” Hall said. “We had four losses that we beat ourselves and teams didn't beat us. Hats off to those teams. You can't shoot yourself in the foot. You gotta come out and execute, play precision, protect the football, keep yourselves from having crazy penalties and have that not-me mentality.”
“It's not gonna be my man or not gonna be me that messes up or has an inmate or whatever the case may be. Nobody is perfect. We have that standard here. We just gotta keep sustaining it and keep pushing it every week.”

Breece Hall has rushed for 351 yards in 66 carries this season. However, the running back has failed to take any of them to the end zone, evidently showcasing what the struggles look like for the team on offense.

Breece Hall rues his costly fumble against the Cowboys

One of the most notable moments of the Jets’ game against the Cowboys was the fumble made by Breece Hall just before halftime. The running back lost the ball after a big hit from Marist Liufau as he headed to the end zone, denying the Jets the opportunity of tying the game at halftime.

“It's just a costly fumble for me, which is unacceptable,” Hall said. “I said it last week, we can't shoot ourselves in the foot. So, you know, I got a stinger on that play and everything.
“I'll just continue to play, but, you know, as one of the best players on offense, you can't put us in that situation. So, it is unacceptable. Will learn from it. It is what it is, but you got to learn from it. You feel like that's the least of your worries.”

Despite the regrettable moment, Breece Hall had noteworthy stats in the game. The running back finished with 133 rushing yards, his best so far this season. He also recorded a total of 155 scrimmage yards in the encounter.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
