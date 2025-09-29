  • home icon
  "You should be embarrassed": Rex Ryan blasts Shedeur Sanders over Browns rookie's bold remark on NFL's QB quality

"You should be embarrassed": Rex Ryan blasts Shedeur Sanders over Browns rookie's bold remark on NFL's QB quality

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 29, 2025 16:51 GMT
Rex Ryan blasts Shedeur Sanders over Browns rookie
Rex Ryan blasts Shedeur Sanders over Browns rookie's bold remark on NFL's QB quality (Image source - Getty)

Former Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked-about players over the last few months. It all started with his controversial draft slide which led to him being picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

Although Sanders is third in the pecking order at Cleveland and has yet to start an NFL game, he made a bold claim about the quality of the quarterbacks in the league.

“It’s not my place to answer, but I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that," Sanders said.
While some would interpret Sanders' comment as his confidence in his own ability, former NFL coach Rex Ryan believes otherwise. Ryan slammed the Browns rookie on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” highlighting his comments.

"Look, Stefanski is an outstanding coach, but why the hell isn’t he putting in Shedeur Sanders?” Ryan said. “We’re all waiting to see if Shedeur Sanders can be the guy, or (Dillon) Gabriel, whatever. Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks. He runs his mouth like, ‘I could be a starting quarterback,’ with his arms crossed like this.
"Get your a** in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”
Ryan's comment instituted that the Browns coach hasn't seen enough from Sanders to send him to the gridiron despite starting quarterback Joe Flacco's struggles.

Browns insider gives bleak outlook on Shedeur Sanders' Browns future

While Joe Flacco's ongoing struggles has sparked a glimmer of hope for Shedeur Sanders' potential start in the coming weeks, The Athletic's Jason Lloyd believes the former Colorado star won't get any playing time this year.

"If he (Dillon Gabriel) is a mess, they can always go back to Flacco in a few weeks,” Lloyd said. “Yes, I said Flacco, not Shedeur Sanders. It seems clear Sanders is viewed as a developmental pick. Barring injury, I don’t expect to see him on the field anytime soon.”

If Sanders is unable to climb up the pecking order in the coming weeks, he could be on his way out of the franchise at the November trade deadline.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

