"You should be embarrassed": Rex Ryan blasts Shedeur Sanders over Browns rookie's bold remark on NFL's QB quality

Former Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked-about players over the last few months. It all started with his controversial draft slide which led to him being picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.Although Sanders is third in the pecking order at Cleveland and has yet to start an NFL game, he made a bold claim about the quality of the quarterbacks in the league.“It’s not my place to answer, but I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,&quot; Sanders said.While some would interpret Sanders' comment as his confidence in his own ability, former NFL coach Rex Ryan believes otherwise. Ryan slammed the Browns rookie on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” highlighting his comments.&quot;Look, Stefanski is an outstanding coach, but why the hell isn’t he putting in Shedeur Sanders?” Ryan said. “We’re all waiting to see if Shedeur Sanders can be the guy, or (Dillon) Gabriel, whatever. Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks. He runs his mouth like, ‘I could be a starting quarterback,’ with his arms crossed like this.&quot;Get your a** in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”Ryan's comment instituted that the Browns coach hasn't seen enough from Sanders to send him to the gridiron despite starting quarterback Joe Flacco's struggles.Browns insider gives bleak outlook on Shedeur Sanders' Browns futureWhile Joe Flacco's ongoing struggles has sparked a glimmer of hope for Shedeur Sanders' potential start in the coming weeks, The Athletic's Jason Lloyd believes the former Colorado star won't get any playing time this year.&quot;If he (Dillon Gabriel) is a mess, they can always go back to Flacco in a few weeks,” Lloyd said. “Yes, I said Flacco, not Shedeur Sanders. It seems clear Sanders is viewed as a developmental pick. Barring injury, I don’t expect to see him on the field anytime soon.”If Sanders is unable to climb up the pecking order in the coming weeks, he could be on his way out of the franchise at the November trade deadline.