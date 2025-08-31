  • home icon
  "You sound crazy": Cowboys great Dez Bryant comes to Arch Manning's defense after Texas QB's poor showing vs Ohio State

"You sound crazy": Cowboys great Dez Bryant comes to Arch Manning's defense after Texas QB's poor showing vs Ohio State

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 31, 2025 04:34 GMT
Dez Bryant defended Arch Manning's first game of the season - Source: Getty
Dez Bryant defended Arch Manning's first game of the season - Source: Getty

Arch Manning's first game of the season did not go as planned. The Texas quarterback struggled badly in the first game of the season, a marquee matchup between the #1 Longhorns and the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes, the defending champions. Ohio State won 14-7.

Manning had a poor showing. He was inconsistent for the whole game, completing just 17 of 30 throws. He also had just 170 yards to go with one touchdown and one interception. Ohio State's defense dominated the contest, and the win will put them at #1 when the next ranking drops.

Despite a poor performance by the quarterback, his defenders were urging fans to remain calm, as Texas was playing just its first game of the season. Among them was former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant, who called fans "crazy" for some of the criticism after a single matchup.

"You sound crazy. One game against the defending national champions. He missed a couple of throws trying to protect the WRs from getting blown up as well. His IQ for the game is sky high; the minor mistakes will be fixed as the season goes on."

What's Arch Manning's family tree? Which of the Mannings is his father?

He's part of the third generation of the most successful family in the history of football, but his father is none of the three quarterbacks.

His grandfather, Archie, played for 14 seasons in the NFL and made multiple Pro Bowls, playing over a decade with the New Orleans Saints. His three sons are former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, but he's also the father of Cooper Manning, who played as a wide receiver but retired prematurely due to injuries.

Cooper is Arch's father. Cooper played college football in high school and had SEC offers. He committed to play for Ole Miss but later retired after his diagnosis of spinal stenosis. He's the oldest of Archie's three sons.

Peyton and Eli, his uncles, both won two Super Bowls while playing in the NFL. Eli Manning spent his entire career with the New York Giants, while Peyton won one with the Indianapolis Colts and another with the Denver Broncos.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

