  • "You stink": Emmanuel Acho blasts Tua Tagovailoa after Dolphins QB's "my kids love me win or lose" after facing heat for poor performance

By Nishant
Published Oct 09, 2025 14:53 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (image credit: IMAGN)

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho blasted Tua Tagovailoa for his response to criticism. The Miami Dolphins are off to a disappointing 1-4 start under the Pro Bowler quarterback. Their only win came against the New York Jets, who are 0-5 this season. The quarterback has thrown four interceptions and sacked 11 times, and he has been slammed for his underwhelming performance.

Tagovailoa addressed the media ahead Miami's Week 6 game versus the LA Chargers and shared his take on the backlash he has received.

"I'm not on social media," Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday. "I go home, I see my kids. Whether I throw 5 picks or 5 touchdowns, we win the game, we lose the game, I get to come home to my kids who are happy to see me every time."
Acho fired a brutal shot at Tagovailoa for his statement. The ex-Eagles linebacker believes his argument showed his soft mentality.

"CJ Stroud, when they were 0-3, he went to the mic and he said 'God is good,'" Acho said on Wednesday, via "Speakeasy." "You start bringing up God three weeks in, like now, Tua, my kids love me whether I win or lose, what are we doing?
"If you're talking about your kids, God's faithfulness or the sun rising at a podium, you stink. Those are not the places for those conversations."
The Dolphins need results, and they need them quickly. Six defeats are the most Tagovailoa has had as a starter, and he has already lost four games this season. Miami will host the Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

How has Tua Tagovailoa performed this season?

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins suffered 33-8 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts to start the season. The quarterback went 14 of 23 for 114 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He played better against New England in Week 2; however, his 26 completions for 315 yards and two touchdowns weren't enough to win.

Tagovailoa's performance dipped versus the Buffalo Bills the following week. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 146 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Week 4 fixture against the Jets was the first game Tagovailoa didn't throw an interception, leading the team to its first win this season. He recorded 17 completions for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-21 victory. The former first-round pick threw three touchdowns last Sunday but couldn't seal the win versus Carolina.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
