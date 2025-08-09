"You can't tell me Tom Brady didn't say 'NO'" - Skip Bayless accuses Raiders' owner of passing on Shedeur Sanders after Browns QB's stellar show

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders got a huge opportunity on Friday when he got to start against the Carolina Panthers. Despite being the fourth-string QB, Sanders got the start because Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett were dealing with injuries.

Sanders took the opportunity and ran with it as he showed against the Panthers that he is capable of playing at the NFL level. After the game, he got a lot of praise from various members of the media, including Skip Bayless.

Bayless posted a video on Friday night, praising Shedeur Sanders for his play. In the video, he called out all 32 NFL teams for letting him fall to the fifth round of the draft. He even called out legendary QB Tom Brady by name for not drafting Sanders to the Raiders.

"I had Mel (Kiper) on my show ahead of the draft and Mel stood tall and strong for Shedeur. Mel went off on draft night when he slid and failed to be taken by the entire National Football League, including Tom Brady's team. What was it five times?" Skip Bayless said (Timestamp 2:05).

"Tom Brady's Raiders could've drafted him. You can't tell me Tom Brady didn't say, no no no to Shedeur. They didn't like his attitude. They didn't like his interviews, and I kept saying watch the freaking tape. You can just watch it on TV. As you saw again tonight, I was not at all surprised by tonight at Carolina."

Skip Bayless then made some bold claims about Shedeur Sanders, calling him a clutch player.

"Shedeur can flat out play the hardest position in sports to play. He can flat out play quarterback with poise and command and touch and accuracy and toughness and clutch toughness."

Shedeur Sanders stays humble after his NFL debut

While Skip Bayless and other people in the football world took the opportunity to praise Shedeur Sanders on Friday, Shedeur did not do the same for himself. After the game, when speaking with the media, he was humble in his assessment of his performance.

While he was happy with being able to find a rhythm, he pointed out that he could have been quicker in making decisions. He outright said that he did not play up to par in the game.

Despite the self-imposed criticism, Sanders had a good performance by most metrics. There will now likely be a bigger discussion in Cleveland about where he sits on the depth chart.

