  • "You think I’m an elitist if I say no?" - Boomer Esiason rips Bengals for Ring of Honor disrespect as Cincinnati's cheapness reaches new low

"You think I'm an elitist if I say no?" - Boomer Esiason rips Bengals for Ring of Honor disrespect as Cincinnati's cheapness reaches new low

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 22, 2025 20:22 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is not happy with how the Cincinnati Bengals handled his invitation to the team’s Ring of Honor ceremony.

Esiason discussed the situation on the latest episode of his show, Boomer & Gio, titled Boomer’s Ring of Honor Sort-Of Invite. He revealed that while the Bengals did invite him to the Ring of Honor weekend in October, the email explained he would need to pay for his own flight and hotel accommodations.

Esiason read the email aloud on the podcast, noting that the team secured a block of rooms at the Renaissance Hotel at a “discounted rate.” The invitation also stated that each guest would receive just two tickets to the ceremony. Frustrated by the conditions, Esiason asked his co-host and listeners:

“You think I’m an elitist if I say no to that?”

He even joked that maybe New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn would let him hitch a ride with the team when they fly out of New York for their Week Eight matchup against the Bengals. That game is scheduled to feature the Ring of Honor ceremony honoring former Cincinnati greats Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish.

Based on his comments, it seems increasingly unlikely that Esiason will attend the ceremony this October.

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals right the ship in 2025?

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Even if he doesn’t make the trip, Esiason will surely be watching the Bengals closely on the field this season. Cincinnati still boasts one of the league’s most talented offensive rosters, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Yet despite that offensive firepower, the Bengals have failed to make the playoffs since the 2022 season. Their struggles have been particularly disappointing given that the team reached the Super Bowl in the 2021 campaign. Defensive breakdowns and poor offensive line play have been major factors in their decline.

The Bengals did not land any headline free agents to bolster their offensive front this offseason, but they did take steps to address the issue. Cincinnati selected Dylan Fairchild in the third round and Jalen Rivers in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They also signed veteran lineman Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal in hopes he can compete for a starting job.

Whether those moves will be enough to keep Burrow upright and productive is the question hanging over Cincinnati. If protection improves, the Bengals have the talent to reemerge as playoff contenders. If not, they risk another season of falling short in a loaded AFC.

The Bengals will open their 2025 season on September 7 against the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North divisional showdown.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

