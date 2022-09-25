"You could think these people love you, they're showing their true colors right now" - Former Ravens Super Bowl champion gives Lamar Jackson advice amidst contract standoff

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unable to reach a contract extension during the offseason. The young quarterback entered the final year of his rookie deal ready to bet on himself and land a huge contract in free agency. He hopes it's with the Ravens, but that may not happen.

Jackson is worth quite a bit, but the Ravens hesitated to give him the deal he wanted. That could signify that they don't truly believe he's worth the mega contract some of his quarterback counterparts are getting.

Kevin Clark of thr Ringer asked former Ravens star and Super Bowl winner Ed Reed what this means for Jackson and how he should respond. Reed said the quarterback needs to be smart and not sustain an injury that could seriously derail his career and his next contract.

He also warned the quarterback about the Ravens:

"You can think these people love you, but they're showing their true colors right now. This is no shots at the Ravens because they're an organization. It's a business, first. It's the NFL and it's football to the players and we love that, but it's a business first."

Reed believes the Ravens will do what's in their financial best interest, and that might not mean giving their quarterback the contract he is truly worth.

Is Lamar Jackson going to end up with another team?

If the Ravens do not give their young star the contract he wants this offseason, the same contract they declined to offer him this past offseason, then it's very likely he doesn't play for them.

He's stated that he will not play next season on the franchise tag, so if he and the Ravens do not come to a deal, then he'll hit the market and be one of the most coveted players.

Teams would very likely line up in droves to sign him. The Ravens know that, so they're more likely to sign him to the contract he wants, especially if he has more games like his performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens lost, but Jackson was the first NFL player to have 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 100 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in the same game.

His decision to bet on himself has paid off pretty well so far, but it might cost him the chance to continue playing for the team he has so far.

