"You trying to piss me off today": Tyreek Hill snaps at reporter over year-long 30-yard catch drought

Tyreek Hill didn't appreciate one question about his year-long drought and had a strong response for the reporter who brought it up. It's been over a year since Hill last caught a 30-yard pass, as former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky noted on Monday, a day after Hill and the Miami Dolphins were dominated by the Indianapolis Colts, 33-8, in the season opener.Hill wasn't so appreciative when a reporter asked him about the year-long drought on Friday.&quot;Is there any reason you haven't caught a pass for over 30 yards in a full year?&quot; the reporter asked while Hill laughed.&quot;You trying to piss me off today,&quot; Hill responded.The back-and-forth continued, with Hill insisting that he would make those plays again eventually. &quot;I'm not trying to piss you off. I'm just tryna ask you what is going on? The speed is there, but... are the throws there?&quot;&quot;I don't know, bro. I don't know, bro. I'm grateful for the media, bro. I love my job, bro. It'll come. It's going to come, bro. I feel like this week we have a great opportunity to go out there and make some plays... I don't know, man, it'll come.&quot;Sept. 8, 2024, was the last time Tyreek Hill caught a 30-yard pass. At 2:03 in the third quarter of the Week 1 duel against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill for an 80-yard touchdown that cut the Jags' lead to 17-14.The Dolphins ultimately won the game, with Hill tallying seven receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown. The Dolphins' season went south after that game, as they lost three straight games and four in total before Tagovailoa returned from a concussion in Week 8.Tyreek Hill, Dolphins will try to bounce back against the New England Patriots in Week 2 After the Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, in which Tyreek Hill was targeted six times and caught four passes for 40 yards, the Dolphins will return to the field for a divisional matchup against the New England Patriots, who also lost the season opener.Hill and Co. should have an easier afternoon against New England, but that's what many thought ahead of the Colts duel. Miami has been surrounded by doubts since last season, and if nothing changes quickly, they will likely make major changes in the offseason.