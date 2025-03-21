“You ungrateful dude” - Bart Scott calls out Najee Harris for throwing shade on Steelers

Former NFL player Bart Scott fired back at former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris on Friday's edition of the ESPN show Get Up.

Ad

This offseason, Harris left the Steelers and signed a one-year contract worth $9.25 million with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since signing, he has held various interviews, including one with KCAL's Chris Hayre where Najee Harris criticized the lack of "any identity" the Steelers' offensive unit had.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

These comments led to Scott's stark statement:

"You ungrateful dude. Like, I mean, listen, how fortunate is it for you to be in the playoffs every year your career? Like, I mean, that doesn't just happen. And when he leaves, sometimes you realize how good you had it.

Ad

Now he's going to a place that maybe have a their future quarterback, but it's going to be the similar philosophy as you know, the Chargers are trying to build their team. We're bringing over Mekhi Becton to be a team that's going to base on the run game and not really throw a lot similar and play great defense. That's how Harbaugh builds this team, similar to how Mike Tomlin built his team."

Ad

The popular X profile Awful Announcing posted the clip on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Najee Harris Is a Great Fit The Los Angeles Chargers

As alluded to, Harris is joining a similar offensive scheme in Los Angeles that he had while in Pittsburgh. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh enjoys building his offensive game plan around direct, downhill running and then complementing the run with the pass and the play-action game, a system Harris has shown he can thrive in.

Najee Harris has over 1,000 rushing yards (1200, 1034, 1035, 1043) and five rushing touchdowns (7, 7, 8, 6) in every season of his four-year National Football League career.

Ad

He now joins one of the most exciting offensive units in the entire league and one that features a superstar quarterback in Justin Herbert and an elite wide receiver in Ladd McConkey. Herbert finished the season with 3,870 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, McConkey had 82 receptions for 1,149 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

As a result, with the addition of the talented Harris, the Chargers are one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL and unquestionably can compete for the AFC title in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.