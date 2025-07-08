"You’ve been betrayed" - Jared Goff opens up about gut-punch trade call ahead of 2021 Rams-Lions deal feat. Mathew Stafford on Netflix's Quaterback S2

After being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Jared Goff's tenure with the LA Rams came to an abrupt end in 2021. He was traded to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, two years after he led the NFC West squad to the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots dynasty.

Goff headed to Detroit, where his career took a turn, becoming the leader of the Lions, one of the best teams in the league, ahead of the 2025 campaign. In episode one of season two of the Netfilx docuseries "Quarterback," which dropped on Tuesday, Goff revisited the moment he was traded.

The 30-year-old playmaker explained that Sean McVay first called him to his office to let him know he was getting traded.

“So, 2020 season happens, three weeks after the last game of the season, I get a call from [Rams coach] Sean [McVay], and really did not expect anything,” Goff said. "He lets me know they’re trading me to Detroit and I’m like, ‘Oh, whoa, OK, alright, what the hell, what’s happening?’ And I would say about 30 seconds after that phone call, it was on Twitter."

Goff said he felt betrayed by the team, given the way things were handled, as he was simply informed of the decision without a previous discussion.

“You feel like you’ve been betrayed, or like you’re not wanted, and I think, for me, ultimately, it was the fact that there wasn’t a conversation had and that there wasn’t a, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about moving on,’ type of thing, there was nothing.

"You wish that it wasn’t such a blindside and you wish that there was some sort of, maturity, I guess, to have that conversation, to be able to let me know what was going on and how things went down, and why this is happening.”

During five seasons with the Rams, Goff played 69 games, completing 1,536 of 2,421 pass attempts for 18,171 yards, 107 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

Jared Goff doesn't mince words when discussing Lions stint

Even though he felt betrayed by the LA Rams, Jared Goff feels nothing but happiness to be with the Detroit Lions, a team that only won three games in his first season. They then won six more in 2022, 12 in 2023 and 15, their best tally in franchise history, in 2024. They are yet to play in the NFC championship game, but Goff knows they have something special going.

He expressed his excitement about his time with the reigning NFC North champions.

“It’s been so incredible to build with them,” Goff said on "Quarterback." "But that moment of hearing them on the phone, knowing that the opportunity that I had here was special.”

Matthew Stafford already won a Super Bowl with the Rams and Goff is eager to do the same with the Lions.

