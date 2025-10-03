"You've got to grow up": Tom Brady's ex-teammate eviscerates Shedeur Sanders over immature full mime response after Browns' QB decision 

Former New England Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty was not amused by Shedeur Sanders' recent mime interview.Sanders was interviewed shortly after the announcement that Dillon Gabriel had been named the Cleveland Browns' new starting quarterback, replacing Joe Flacco. When asked about the situation, Sanders began answering questions in a mime-like fashion, only lip-syncing his answers instead of speaking actual words.Speaking to Jim Rome on The Jim Rome Show, McCourty offered a blunt take on what he believes is a &quot;maturity&quot; issue with Sanders.&quot;It's hard for a guy like Shedeur, where you've been a superstar for a majority of your life, where you've been the one in the spotlight. Now the media is showing up in the locker room, and the only time they're coming to talk to you is not about your play, it's not about something you did in a game on Sunday. &quot;It's more for a reaction of what's going on around you. The one thing I'll say is no team in the NFL wants their third-string quarterback to be going viral for anything inside of the locker room. So I don't know what the reasoning is behind him doing the interview and not saying any words, and just mouthing. I don't know if it's purely that he made a bet with somebody in the locker room, and 'Look how I handled these interviews.' &quot;But I think there's a maturity to it that you've got to grow up in the league. You may not always have the circumstances you anticipate or the ones that you want, but I don't think that those are the actions that you want, possibly your future starting quarterback in the NFL to have at any point throughout the course of their career.&quot;The Cleveland Browns and their blunders at quarterbackNFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: ImagnThe Cleveland Browns have struggled greatly to find their next franchise quarterback. After signing Joe Flacco this past offseason to once again lead the charge, the veteran's poor play, which saw him rack up a 27.2 QBR rating (ranked 31st in the league), forced head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a change.Now, 2025 third-round NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel will receive the starting nod for Cleveland's upcoming Week Five matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in London. The move will drop Flacco back to the backup position at the second string role on the depth chart, while Sanders, the Browns' fifth-round selection this year, remains in the third-string role.If Gabriel ultimately isn't up to snuff for Stefanski and the coaching staff, it will be interesting to see if they decide to pivot back to Flacco, or hand the reins over the Sanders, who many have argued should've been a far higher selection in this year's NFL Draft than he was.