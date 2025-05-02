Former NFL quarterback Warren Moon shared his opinion on Shedeur Sanders' slide in the 2025 draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was considered a lock to be selected within the first five picks of this year's draft. However, multiple franchises passed up on him several times until the Cleveland Browns pulled the trigger and drafted him with the No. 144 selection.

Ad

During a Friday conversation with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams Show," the Pro Football Hall of Famer gave a piece of advice to Sanders, who couldn't be seen or treated the same way he would have if he were selected within the first two rounds of the three-day event.

Moon emphasized that Shedeur Sanders needed to show maturity and responsibility in every aspect of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You can't act like a cornerback when you're playing quarterback. Quarterback is a humble position. You got to be respectful. You got to be a leader. You're the face of the franchise. There's so much more responsibility that comes along with it. That's what he has to understand."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his shocking slide to the fifth round of the draft, multiple reports shed light on what went wrong with Sanders' pre-draft interviews. He rubbed a lot of people the wrong way with his approach to the process, and one of the latest reports indicated he refused to learn a team's playbook and instead asked them how they could support his career.

Ad

Malik Nabers defends Shedeur Sanders against ongoing criticism

While the vast majority of people went after Shedeur Sanders for his personality, others defended the way he carries himself. New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers joined Carmelo Anthony's "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast to discuss various topics, including Sanders' draft slide.

Nabers clapped back at those criticizing Sanders, noting that he inherited his confidence from his dad, Deion Sanders, arguably one of the best football players ever.

Ad

"How he carries himself is all about how his dad raised him. And they know Deion—we all know Deion. Come on now, we all know Deion."

"They were just doing that to show that they're bigger than what he wanted to stand for. And I understand that, but you don't do that. You just don't do that—not to a kid who’s been working his whole life.

Ad

He added:

"He’s been told that Deion’s kids would never be as good as him—and now, look."

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders will have to go against four other quarterbacks to become the Browns' starter and prove doubters wrong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.