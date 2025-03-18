"You are wasting your time"- NFL teams issued stern warning for doubting Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, by ex-Jets WR

Former Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are projected to be top-five picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Some believe that one of the two could be the first player taken off the board. But over the past month, both players' draft stock has taken a slight hit.

Some analysts have suggested that the quarterback's ceiling isn't high enough to be the first pick. As for the dual-threat star, most experts believe he won't be allowed to play on offense and defense, making him a less enticing prospect.

However, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson has hit back at those claims. On FS1's Speak Up, he called out analysts for overcomplicating the evaluation process.

"If you are going that [war] room saying, 'We need a quarterback,' then [Shedeur] is the best quarterback to take. What are we playing around for?... It's easy to see that Travis Hunter is the best athlete in this entire draft. You need a corner, or an athlete that's going to change your culture... you take him. Why's that so hard? Trying to poke holes, you are wasting your time"

Johnson added that teams are guilty of overthinking and whiffing on picks. He concluded by saying that nitpicking Sanders or Hunter's shortcomings and finding reasons not to pick them is counterproductive.

Buffaloes OC's simple message to teams regarding Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

Like Keyshaw Johnson, Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is irked about the narratives surrounding Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. In a press conference on Sunday, the veteran coach gave teams some free advice ahead of the draft.

“I've talked to all 32 teams, and some of them multiple times... They've been out here a bunch of times doing the research on Shedeur for the right reasons. I've told them all this and I really believe it having worked with him at this level, and knowing how he's gonna project at the next level. If you need a quarterback, draft Shedeur, If you don’t need a quarterback, take Travis. As my daughter would say, 'it's not that deep.'"

Shurmur's message was seemingly aimed at the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first pick in the NFL draft. It's still unclear whether they intend to pick a quarterback or take a position player.

However, the Buffaloes' offensive coordinator believes that whichever direction they head in, the first name Commissioner Roger Goodell announces on Day 1 of the NFL draft should be that of either Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter.

