"You will pay for your crimes": Trevor Lawrence slammed by fans after throwing bad INT early during Jaguars-Bengals clash

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been in the thick of the action in the Week 2 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.While Trevor Lawrence started strongly, locating his wide receiver Dyami Brown on a corner route for an 18-yard gain, the Jaguars quarterback's attempt to pick Travis Hunter in the end zone was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Dax Hill.Jaguars fans lashed out at Lawrence's poor attempt to locate his wide receiver in the first quarter.&quot;Trevor Lawrence will never be a franchise guy. He's just an average QB.&quot;Chris @OceanofcapadeLINKTrevor Lawrence will never be a franchise guy. He's just an average QB.&quot;Trevor lawrence you will pay for your crimes.&quot;Al @alyman007LINKTrevor Lawrence you will pay for your crimes&quot;Just when you think you’re finally in on Trevor Lawrence, he pulllllls you back out!&quot;Bill Simmons @BillSimmonsLINKJust when you think you’re finally in on Trevor Lawrence, he pulllllls you back out!&quot;Lawrence might be the most overrated player in the league.&quot;Eddie @TheEDoolanLINKLawrence might be the most overrated player in the league.&quot;He might be the worst QB of all time when passing to Travis Hunter.&quot;EXTEND O’HOPPE @MLB2kCapalotLINKHe might be the worst QB of all time when passing to Travis hunter&quot;This makes me want to cancel my notifications.&quot;Moonlight Graham⚾️ @DrayFitzmagic This makes me want to canceLINKThis makes me want to cancel my notificationsLawrence's interception proved costly for the Jaguars as the Bengals made it 7-7 on the next drive, thanks to Joe Burrow's 4-yard TD pass for Ja'Marr Chase.