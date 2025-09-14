  • home icon
  • "You will pay for your crimes": Trevor Lawrence slammed by fans after throwing bad INT early during Jaguars-Bengals clash

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:10 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn
Trevor Lawrence slammed by fans after throwing bad INT early during Jaguars-Bengals clash - Source: Imagn

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been in the thick of the action in the Week 2 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

While Trevor Lawrence started strongly, locating his wide receiver Dyami Brown on a corner route for an 18-yard gain, the Jaguars quarterback's attempt to pick Travis Hunter in the end zone was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Dax Hill.

Jaguars fans lashed out at Lawrence's poor attempt to locate his wide receiver in the first quarter.

"Trevor Lawrence will never be a franchise guy. He's just an average QB."
"Trevor lawrence you will pay for your crimes."
"Just when you think you’re finally in on Trevor Lawrence, he pulllllls you back out!"
"Lawrence might be the most overrated player in the league."
"He might be the worst QB of all time when passing to Travis Hunter."
"This makes me want to cancel my notifications."

Lawrence's interception proved costly for the Jaguars as the Bengals made it 7-7 on the next drive, thanks to Joe Burrow's 4-yard TD pass for Ja'Marr Chase.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
