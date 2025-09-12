"You will not see him in Eagles uniform too much longer": Ex-Packers champ predicts doom for AJ Brown

AJ Brown did not have the best game for the Philadelphia Eagles last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Brown only made one catch for eight yards throughout the whole game.After this performance there have been some people who beleive that Brown's lack of action was the sign of his future place in the Eagles team.On Friday, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones made an apperance on the &quot;Speakeasy&quot; where he said that Brown's days as a Eagle are numbered.&quot;You will not see AJ Brown in an Eagles uniform too much longer.&quot;Jones goes on the state that the reason for this comment is down to the lack of involvement that Brown had in the Cowboys game.As mentioned above, Brown was targeted once in the game, and this was during the final two minutes. This could be a one-off incident or the result of a poor performance from Brown. However, the wide receiver has been able to make himself a key part of the Eagles passing offense over the last three seasons, with it widely being expected that he would fulfil the same role this year. But, with his limited action last weekend, this role may be in doubt.Could AJ Brown become a New England Patriot?If the Eagles were to give up on AJ Brown and trade him to another team, who would be most likely to bring him in? This was the question that NFL analyst Colin Cowherd answered on Friday's edition of &quot;The Heard.&quot;&quot;Keep an eye on Philadelphia and A.J. Brown. In the last 20 games, no one has run the ball more than Philadelphia. The soul of the offense is Saquon Barkley, the o-line, and Jalen Hurts. But, one target, to me, to AJ Brown, is not about catches. He wasn't even targeted. Remember, New England needs a No. 1. Mike Vrabel has worked with AJ Brown. What they need is somebody who can come in and produce. I think AJ Brown to New England is in play. I think what's also very clear is since last year's bye week, nobody has thrown the ball less than the Philadelphia Eagles.&quot;Cowherd not only thinks that Brown's days with the Eagles are coming to an end but that a reunion with Mike Vrable at the New England Patriots is on the cards.The Eagles offense is one of the strongest in the league and is predominantly a run based offense. If they can continue this success without needing AJ Brown, then he may be on the way out.