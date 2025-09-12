  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You will not see him in Eagles uniform too much longer": Ex-Packers champ predicts doom for AJ Brown

"You will not see him in Eagles uniform too much longer": Ex-Packers champ predicts doom for AJ Brown

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:04 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn

AJ Brown did not have the best game for the Philadelphia Eagles last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Brown only made one catch for eight yards throughout the whole game.

Ad

After this performance there have been some people who beleive that Brown's lack of action was the sign of his future place in the Eagles team.

On Friday, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones made an apperance on the "Speakeasy" where he said that Brown's days as a Eagle are numbered.

"You will not see AJ Brown in an Eagles uniform too much longer."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jones goes on the state that the reason for this comment is down to the lack of involvement that Brown had in the Cowboys game.

As mentioned above, Brown was targeted once in the game, and this was during the final two minutes. This could be a one-off incident or the result of a poor performance from Brown. However, the wide receiver has been able to make himself a key part of the Eagles passing offense over the last three seasons, with it widely being expected that he would fulfil the same role this year. But, with his limited action last weekend, this role may be in doubt.

Ad

Could AJ Brown become a New England Patriot?

If the Eagles were to give up on AJ Brown and trade him to another team, who would be most likely to bring him in? This was the question that NFL analyst Colin Cowherd answered on Friday's edition of "The Heard."

"Keep an eye on Philadelphia and A.J. Brown. In the last 20 games, no one has run the ball more than Philadelphia. The soul of the offense is Saquon Barkley, the o-line, and Jalen Hurts. But, one target, to me, to AJ Brown, is not about catches. He wasn't even targeted. Remember, New England needs a No. 1. Mike Vrabel has worked with AJ Brown. What they need is somebody who can come in and produce. I think AJ Brown to New England is in play. I think what's also very clear is since last year's bye week, nobody has thrown the ball less than the Philadelphia Eagles."
Ad

Cowherd not only thinks that Brown's days with the Eagles are coming to an end but that a reunion with Mike Vrable at the New England Patriots is on the cards.

The Eagles offense is one of the strongest in the league and is predominantly a run based offense. If they can continue this success without needing AJ Brown, then he may be on the way out.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications