  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "YouDaBADDEST" - Deshaun Watson cheers for fiancée, Jilly Anais, as she turns heads at SI Swimsuit Runway Show

"YouDaBADDEST" - Deshaun Watson cheers for fiancée, Jilly Anais, as she turns heads at SI Swimsuit Runway Show

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 02, 2025 11:00 GMT
Deshaun Watson cheers for fianc&eacute;e Jilly Anais
Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais (Image Source: Instagram/@deshaunwatson)

Deshaun Watson spent the weekend with his fiancée, Jilly Anais, cheering for her during the SI Swimsuit event. On Sunday, the NFL quarterback posted a video of his fiancee walking on the ramp for SI Swimsuit.

Ad

She turned heads wearing a stylish bikini. Deshaun Watson shared the video and talked about his fiancée:

"@jillyanais You BADDDEST! Trim ... Proud of you Queen!"
Deshaun Watson cheers for fianc&eacute;e Jilly Anais as she turns head at SI Swimsuit Runway Show/@deshaunwatson
Deshaun Watson cheers for fiancée Jilly Anais as she turns head at SI Swimsuit Runway Show/@deshaunwatson

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jilly Anais walked on the runway for the renowned magazine in a leopard print bikini. On Sunday, she even shared a post speaking of her experience with the show. She posted pictures and videos on Instagram with a caption that reads:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Year 2 gracing THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT RUNWAY! Look 1 of the night 🤩 Wow, words will never be able to describe this feeling! Beyond honored and sooo very grateful to my @si_swimsuit family for welcoming me back! I’ll be spamming content all week, stay tuned! 🤭"
Ad

One video that stands out in the post was of her walking on the runway and showing off her engagement ring. She walked barefoot on the ramp and posed for the camera.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais announced their engagement in March and are preparing for their wedding.

Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, shares glimpse of couple's photoshoot

On May 24, Watson's fiancée shared a few pictures of the couple on Instagram. Jilly Anais had a special photoshoot with the NFL star and posted the pictures with a caption that read:

Ad
"Ecclesiastes 4:12, “A cord of three strands is not easily broken.” You, me, and our Lord—forever entwined."
Ad

She grabbed attention in the post in her stylish cream-colored dress, which she paired with a cloth scarf. She wore bracelets and rings to complete her look. Meanwhile, Watson complemented his fiancée in an olive-colored outfit. He wore a jacket over a checked white and light olive shirt and matching pants.

On May 15, the pair teased their wedding on Instagram. They posted pre-wedding photoshoot pictures, and Anais wrote:

"The Watsons … coming soon"
Ad

Watson posed in the pre-wedding photoshoot in a white checked coat and a matching outfit, while Anais donned a short white dress and veil, in a yellow Ferrari.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications