Watch: Jets gift young fan with cerebral palsy a moment to cherish forever

A New York Jets fan was given a moment they could carry with them for the rest of their life. After the team finished up their scrimmage, there was one more play to run before calling it a night.

AJ, who has Stage 1 Cerebral Palsy, lined up as running back next to quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson handed the ball off to AJ, who ran up the middle to score. After he ran it in for a touchdown, the team surrounded him and celebrated the big play.

Cerebral palsy is a collection of disorders that have an impact on a person’s capability to move and sustain balance and posture. Cerebral means having to do with the brain. Palsy refers to fatigue or issues with using the muscles.

Cerebral palsy is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain that influence’s a person’s capacity to control their own muscles.

Cerebral palsy is the most common cause of motor disabilities in childhood. It impacts one to four out of every 1,000 children globally, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In stage one of cerebral palsy, children walk without restrictions in the majority of their surroundings through adulthood.

They can run and jump but may have difficulty with speed, steadiness and coordination. A child’s Gross Motor Function Classification System (GMFCS) level usually stays the same as they age.

Jets entering the 2022-23 season with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

Last season, New York finished last in the AFC East for the second straight season. They totaled a 4 – 13 record under first-year head coach Robert Saleh. In this year’s NFL Draft, they had three first-round selections, two of which were spent on a defense that finished last in the NFL in 2021.

The team picked Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner with the fourth overall pick. They also selected wide receiver Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State 10th overall, and outside linebacker Jeremiah Johnson of Florida State with the 26th pick.

Wilson started 13 games for the Jets last season, throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The quarterback scored four touchdowns on the ground for the team, tied for the most with running back Michael Carter.

Although we’ll have to see how many games New York will win in 2022, they’ve already won by giving AJ a moment he won’t soon forget.

