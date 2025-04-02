"Young QB about to shine this year": NFL fans react as Bryce Young gets in offseason training with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs

Bryce Young is deep in preparation for the 2025 season. He decided to surround himself with some of the NFL's best young stars for some offseason training.

Young recently traveled to California to train with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

NFL fans shared their reactions to the clip.

"Young QB about to shine this year," a fan tweeted.

"They wanted to practice with real qb," a fan wrote.

"Why don’t QBs just train with their own Recievers, plenty that could do with the extra chemistry," a fan said.

"I don’t understand the point of throwing to players you won’t even have this why he sucks . He gonna get back to Carolina and have 50 year old theilin as his only wr," another fan said.

"Don’t sleep on the Panthers this season. BY is gonna fly this year," a fan wrote.

"This is exactly what you want to see from a young QB. Leveling up yoy is the true test of a rookie contract QB," another fan wrote.

Young was the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Although he struggled in his rookie season, the Alabama product's sophomore campaign was more promising.

Carolina Panthers look to build around Bryce Young heading into the future

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

The Carolina Panthers have their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, and they need to build around the signal-caller in hopes of reaching their first Super Bowl since 2016. The Panthers haven't made any significant offseason signings on offense this offseason. They are likely looking to use their draft picks to keep the roster young.

Carolina has the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. While its defense needs some help, the team could use some of its draft capital to surround Young with weapons. The only notable offseason signing the Panthers have made on the offensive side has been signing running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year $3 million deal.

Last season's leading receiver for the Panthers was the 34-year-old Adam Thielen. He hauled in 48 catches for 615 yards and five touchdowns. Young needs a young and dynamic WR to lean on as he continues his career. It will be interesting to see if Carolina uses its first-round pick to get him that.

