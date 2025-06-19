"Your dad led with his ego for years" - Colin Cowherd rips into Shedeur Sanders after Browns rookie QB gets caught driving 101 MPH

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is back in the news this offseason. However, it is not for the right reasons. Earlier this week, news broke that Sanders had been cited by police for driving 101 miles per hour.

After the news was made public, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd went on an intense rant about how there have been moments over the past few months that have changed his opinion of Sanders. Cowherd made the comments on the popular 'Herd with Colin Cowherd' show on Thursday.

"So yesterday, Shedeur Sanders got caught speeding over 100 miles an hour.... In the last couple of months, two things that really turned me off... That cringey, awful, legendary draft room. Bro, you're a B prospect. Your dad is Prime Time, who led with his ego for years. You gotta have a little self-awareness. I had more than one GM say, total turnoff."

"Hundred miles an hour... I don't think about him the same... It matters. New information. Legendary. 100 miles an hour. Judgment is 50% of being a quarterback. When you fall to 144 in the draft and then try to match that number behind the wheel of a car. Yeah, I don't think the same... I feel differently today. I'm not as high on him. I'm not sure he's mature enough." Cowherd starkly said.

What will be the fallout from the Shedeur Sanders situation?

At the current moment, the situation with Sanders appears to still be developing and unfolding, with new information emerging. As a result, it is unclear what the potential fallout will be for the aforementioned incident.

On the football side of things, Sanders appears to be in the middle of QB competition this offseason with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Although reports have emerged that Sanders has been impressive at Cleveland's OTA's and mandatory mini camp, there was still a belief that Sanders likely would not begin the season as the starting QB of the franchise.

Only time will tell what the fallout of the Sanders situation will be. However, it is hard to imagine that this incident helps his odds of starting the season as the QB1 in Cleveland.

