Jason Kelce wasted no time introducing his newborn daughter Finn to the “New Heights” audience and, of course, throwing in a classic dad joke. But his brother, Travis Kelce, wasn’t having it.

On Wednesday’s episode of the podcast, Jason, who just welcomed his fourth daughter, Finn, with wife Kylie Kelce, brought the baby on camera for her podcast debut. Travis, already beaming as he met his new niece, had the sweetest reaction. But things took a hilarious turn when Jason, in peak dad mode, hit Finn with an unfiltered question:

“How was Kylie’s uterus?” (timestamp - 7:03)

Kylie quipped back, “Too comfy,” before Travis, clearly not expecting that, broke into laughter.

“Get this guy out of here,” he said. “I’m sorry. Your father’s a weirdo.”

Jason Kelce and Kylie’s fourth daughter, born on March 30, joins big sisters Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), and Bennett (2). And while Jason couldn’t resist making Finn a guest on the podcast, Uncle Trav was just happy to celebrate the new arrival.

“Finn, you just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you,” he said, still in awe.

Of course, Travis Kelce’s been embracing his role as the ultimate fun uncle. Last year, he shared that his daughters are instantly drawn to their fun-loving and, as he put it, good-looking uncle.

As for Jason Kelce himself, he fully embraces life as a girl dad. He’s always said that raising daughters is all he knows, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

And now, with Finn joining the squad, the Kelce household just got a little more chaotic, dad jokes and all.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce add another girl to the team

Jason and Kylie Kelce’s girl squad just got bigger. The former Eagles center and his wife announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, born on March 30. Kylie shared the big news on Instagram, posting adorable photos of baby Finn and captioning it with a playful, “Whoop, there she is!”

The Kelces, who also share daughters Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), and Bennett (2), had been open about the challenge of picking a name. Kylie previously joked on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast that finding another gender-neutral name was tough. In the end, they landed on Finnley, a name with Irish and Scottish roots.

The announcement comes just days after the family mourned the loss of their beloved dog, Baloo. Despite the heartbreak, Jason Kelce is embracing girl dad life once again.

The retired NFL star previously admitted he has it pretty easy when it comes to preparing for another daughter – hand-me-downs and a fully stocked nursery have him set. And as for a boy? Jason has accepted that the odds aren’t in his favor.

