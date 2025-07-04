"Your rizz is off the charts": NFL fans react to Antonio Brown sharing throwback picture with Demi Lovato

Antonio Brown has been quite active on social media since he retired from football in March 2023. On Friday, the former wideout shared a throwback picture of himself with singer Demi Lovato on X, with an interesting request for his followers.

'Rate my $rizz," Brown tweeted.

AB @AB84 LINK Rate my $rizz

At Brown's request, fans shared their reactions.

"Your rizz is off the charts, AB! That outfit combo is fire," one tweeted.

Austin Graham @adivraza LINK Your rizz is off the charts, AB! That outfit combo is fire.

"Your $Rizz game so strong," a third commented.

A few others weren't too impressed with Brown's style.

"1999 called and wants their mohawk haircut back," one wrote.

"I think my couch is made out of the same fabric," a user tweeted.

"Would be better if you had your helmet," another added.

The picture that Brown shared with Lovato was taken in July 2016. At the time, Lovato was backstage before her performance at the 2016 Honda Civic Tour: Future Now at the Barclays Center of Brooklyn in New York City.

Lovato married singer Jutes in May this year.

Former NFL WR Antonio Brown reportedly facing murder charge

Former NFL WR Antonio Brown - Source: Getty

In June, reports claimed that Antonio Brown was charged with attempted murder with a firearm. The charge was based on a shooting Brown was allegedly involved in during a celebrity boxing event in Miami on May 16.

When Brown's charge was made public, he tweeted a clarification from his side.

"I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," Brown tweeted.

"Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me."

Brown played 12 seasons in the NFL. He spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was a 4x All-Pro.

Brown also had a brief stint with the New England Patriots in 2019, before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following year.

Brown helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2020. He was released by the team in January 2022.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

