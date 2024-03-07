Tight end Zach Ertz began his career and spent nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after being taken at No. 35 in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. He was center Jason Kelce's teammate for all nine of those seasons, and the two grew a strong bond as friends.

When Kelce gave a lengthy, emotional retirement speech on Monday, he shouted out many former teammates, including Ertz. On "The Pat McAfee Show," Ertz recalled having the best times in Philly with Kelce.

"It probably took about four years for him to write that speech, because he probably dissected it 10,000 different ways," Ertz said. "And to hear him kind of go back through memory lane and tell stories about some of the things that I struggled with early in my career.

"And some of the best memories of my career in Philly were just with Kelce at the cafeteria table talking, BS-ing after team meetings on Saturday nights. He was with me through a lot of tough times in Philly. And I think we helped each other along the way. And so, seeing him go out, seeing that speech and how emotional he was, I wasn't surprised."

From 2013-2019, the two teammates shared much success, including winning Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.

Fast forward to five years later in 2024, and neither are members of the Eagles.

Zach Ertz's journey will continue in Washington this season with the Commanders

Zach Ertz during Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders

Tight end Zach Ertz will play his 13th NFL season in 2024.

Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and played the remainder of that season, the 2022 season and the first seven games of the 2023 season in Arizona.

After being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 24, Ertz requested a release, which was granted.

Ertz was then signed by the Detroit Lions on Jan. 22 and became a free agent on Jan. 28, when his contract expired when Detroit's season ended.

On Wednesday, Ertz signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Washington Commanders.

