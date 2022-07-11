Zach Wilson's ex-girlfriend exposes Jets QB for having an affair with his mother's best friend 

Sometimes break-ups are cordial, and at other times, they can get bitter and nasty. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is currently experiencing the latter.

In what may turn out to be one of the strangest stories of the off-season, Wilson's ex-girlfriend Abby Gile, has shared one of his deepest, darkest secrets, and publicly outed the young signal caller.

Gile is accusing young Zach of bedding his mom's best friend! She reacted to the abuse that she had been receiving online from fans, after it was revealed that she was now dating a former college teammate of Broadway Zach.

It now appears that Wilson will have some serious questions to answer at the next family get together and that's not even the worst of it. The former BYU star has just provided verbal ammunition for both teammates and opponents alike.

Responding to a tweet where Gile was accused of being a "homie hopper," she tweeted out the following bombshell reply:

"He was sleeping with his mom's best friend... that's the real homie hopper"

bo (tonesetter) 🧳 @tezah__



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him.

Zach Wilson spent last season running for his life from some of the biggest and most fearsome defensive ends and tackles. This should stand him in good stead, for the next time he visits his mom.

Zach Wilson not the only NFL quarterbacks who has been alleged to be involved in a sex scandal

Zach Wilson's alleged extra-curricular activities with his mom's best friend comes hot on the heels of another scandal involving an NFL quarterback. Just last month, former Miami Dolphins player Jay Cutler was accused of sleeping with his friend's wife.

A source close to the situation revealed that Cutler had been involved in a long-term affair with Samantha Robertson Ayala, the wife of his friend, Trace Ayala. Cutler even joined them on a joint family holiday and engaged in some adult fun while on vacation together.

NFL quarterbacks aren't always the perpetrators, sometimes they are the innocent party. That is allegedly the case with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Super Bowl winner is now married to music superstar Ciara, but this is not his first marriage.

Russ was previously married to Ashton Meem before rumors of extramarital affairs apparently caused Russ to file for divorce in 2014. Sources have claimed that one of Meem's transgressions occurred with his Seattle Seahawks teammate Golden Tate.

Tate has always strenuously denied these allegations, and has even addressed the matter in the press. However, throughout that entire time, Russ has never offered support to Tate's denials, instead remaining silent on the matter.

