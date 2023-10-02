In a normal world, Sunday's clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets would be just another ordinary game.

On one side were the reigning Super Bowl champions, slowly but surely regaining their footing after a stunning home loss against the Detroit Lions to open their season. On the other, the joint holder of North America's longest postseason drought, whose chances were quite literally snapped when their star acquisition Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon.

But alas, this was no ordinary game for one major reason: Taylor Swift. The internationally acclaimed pop star was in attendance at MetLife Stadium to cheer on her rumored new boyfriend Travis Kelce, and fortunately for her, the Chiefs won 23-20.

Zach Wilson almost won Jets Sunday night game vs. Chiefs, apologizes for crucial fumbled snap

But at a certain point, the game could have gone differently. After the Chiefs took a commanding 17-0 lead to end the first quarter, the Jets went on a monstrous 20-3 run in the next two, highlighted by this touchdown pass by Zach Wilson to Allen Lazard and subsequent quarterback 2-pt rush that tied the game:

However, Harrison Butker broke the stalemate with a 26-yard field goal in the fourth. Then, sometime later, Wilson botched a snap that was collected by defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton:

That proved to be the difference, as the 2021 second-overall pick admitted in the post-game presser:

“Yeah, that’s on me. Critical situation, I can’t have a play like that. I cannot drop the ball. This team is sacrificing a lot. Guys are making plays... to be driving right there and to drop a snap, I cannot do that.

“I lost us that game and I cannot do that. I was making it clear to those guys that I need to be better... It can’t happen.”

Still, he delivered arguably his best performance of the season so far - two touchdowns against no interceptions - amidst rumblings that he was playing for his job.

By contrast, Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst outings - one score (to backup tight end Noah Gray) against two picks. But Isiah Pacheco outrushed everyone, tallying 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 touches, while Butker was perfect on his kicks (3 FGs and 2 PATs), ensuring that their team would remain unbeaten when Taylor Swift is fieldside.