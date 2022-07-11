"The legend of m***hunter Wilson begins" - NFL fans speculate rumors of Zach Wilson hitting on his mom's best friend

Zach Wilson probably envisioned making the headlines this season, and two months before a snap was even taken, he has managed to become the talk of the NFL.

However, these are not the sort of headlines young Wilson had in mind. Rather than people talking about his achievements on the field, they're currently more interested in his conquests about playing the field.

Namely, did Wilson sleep with his mom's best friend? That's the accusation being made by his former girlfriend, Abby Gile. She took to social media to respond to a torrent of abuse she had recently received for now dating Wilson's former BYU teammate and Washington Commanders wide receiver, Dax Milne.

The tipping point came when one user accused her of being a "homie hopper." Gile's response was cutting and brutal, and will undoubtedly leave the young gunslinger with some difficult questions to answer. She said:

"He was sleeping with his mom's best friend... that's the real homie hopper"

The shocking revelation has sent NFL fans on social media into meltdown. One Jets fan believes this could be the start of a dynasty:

SUNDAY SAUCE SZN| JETS @EzioAndTheJets @tezah__ Meanwhile, Sam Darnold didn’t have his first kiss till he was in the nfl and got Mono from it. Times have changed @tezah__ Meanwhile, Sam Darnold didn’t have his first kiss till he was in the nfl and got Mono from it. Times have changed

AVERAGE BEAST @mrchris172 @tezah__ Imma buy his jersey now and I’m a giants fan @tezah__ Imma buy his jersey now and I’m a giants fan

26 @26theCB



Huh? 🤨 @tezah__ He lost his girl to someone who isn't even on the Depth Chart for the Commanders and Wilson is winning?Huh? 🤨 @tezah__ He lost his girl to someone who isn't even on the Depth Chart for the Commanders and Wilson is winning?Huh? 🤨

Ty Jones @8tjjones @tezah__ @incarceratedbob Ouch not a smart decision. 50 million or USFL wr in 2 years @tezah__ @incarceratedbob Ouch not a smart decision. 50 million or USFL wr in 2 years

Do the Jets finally have their franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson?

If you were to focus purely on the statistics from his first season, many may wonder if the Jets considered drafting Zach Wilson's replacement during the 2022 draft. His first NFL season proved to be the steepest of steep learning curves for the young gunslinger from BYU.

The rookie quarterback started 13 games, and finished with a 3−10 record, throwing for 2,334 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a dreadful 55.6 pass completion percentage. Wilson also missed four games with a knee ligiment injury, as he experienced a baptism of fire in his rookie campaign.

But is there cause for optimism? The Jets front office believes so, and he is not the first quarterback to suffer the rookie season blues, only to turn it around. Most of the damage, from a statistical standpoint, happened in his first six games, where he recorded nine of his 11 interceptions.

The BYU product seemed to consistently improve as the season progressed, even if it was interrupted by injury. Four of his top QBR ratings were achieved in his final five games, and he saved his best performance of the season for week 17, in a heartbreaking loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Is Zach Wilson a franchise quarterback? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, sons of New York, lock up your mothers.

