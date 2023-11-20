The New York Jets have decided to bench Zach Wilson. The franchise made the decision after a disappointing 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. Tim Boyle, the former Chicago Bears quarterback will be the new starter for the AFC East franchise.

Wilson was the regular starter for the Jets after Aaron Rodgers' injury but apart from a few moments, the quarterback struggled. While the Jets' defense gave the team chances to win in multiple games, the offense failed to capitalize and finally, the third-year quarterback was benched.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the Jets announced the decision to bench Zach Wilson, fans on social media trolled the quarterback. Here's how they reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 10 games this season, Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a poor passer rating of 73.8.

Aaron Rodgers' injury resulted in him getting a shot to prove himself, but unfortunately, with these performances, it is proved that he is still not ready to be the starting quarterback in the NFL.

As for Tim Boyle, he has played 26 games across five seasons in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and the Jets. In those games, he has thrown for 607 yards, three touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 50.9.

It will be interesting to see if he performs better than Wilson on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Pat McAfee sounds off on Jets benching Zach Wilson

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

After the Jets' announcement of benching Wilson, former NFL player Pat McAfee went off on the young quarterback. He made his feelings clear and said that he was tired of watching his poor play on the field. McAfee said:

"This Zach Wilson guy, he stinks at football. I try my best not to bury people. Watching this guy, you just think to yourself, he shouldn't be allowed in the NFL."

"This guy can't even jog on the field. I don't want to pile on but I feel like we've been nice, but I'm sick of watching him, it's tough to watch. And now Tim Boyle will start for the Jets, so it's over for Zach. Maybe he'll play backup, if the situation like this year happens again next year."

Expand Tweet

It was reported that Aaron Rodgers could return to play in December if the Jets are still in the playoffs race. However, with how things currently shape up it won't be an ideal decision for the four-time NFL MVP to rush back from the Achilles injury.

New York Jets QB depth chart after Wilson's benching:

Tim Boyle Zach Wilson Aaron Rodgers (IR)

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.