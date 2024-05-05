Zach Wilson called Broncos' "plan B" after Bo Nix draft, claims NFL Analyst

The Denver Broncos traded a sixth-round pick (No. 203) for Zach Wilson and a seventh-round pick (No. 256) from the Jets, potentially as a reclamation project for their future. Then, they spent the 12th overall pick in 2024 on Bo Nix, another young QB who could be a big part of their future. As for which one of these QBs will start, it's anyone's guess, but one analyst believes the former Oregon standout is the man right now.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin detailed the situation surrounding the two young QBs:

"The Broncos have done nothing but tout Nix's experience since spending the No. 12 overall pick on the Oregon product; if you listen to coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton, you'd believe the 24-year-old rookie is, in fact, the most NFL-ready signal-caller of his class."

"Wilson also has the first-round pedigree with zippy athleticism, but he registers as more of a boom-or-bust Plan B project. Payton surely wants control and consistency within the system, and that's what Nix is built to offer."

Proper development with the New York Jets might have changed Wilson's career trajectory. Nevertheless, the 12th overall pick is almost never spent on someone primed to be a backup to what many would consider a bust.

Denver Broncos likely looking at Bo Nix for now and later

Zach Wilson was drafted second overall and never lived up to that potential at all. He might still have a role somewhere, but the Broncos drafting Nix solidifies that he is not their first choice for QB this season.

The Broncos spent their first pick on Bo Nix

After moving on from Russell Wilson, the Broncos wanted to get younger at the QB position and start a real rebuild. They've done so with the moves to bring in both Nix and Wilson, but Sean Payton and company seem very pleased with Nix. That likely bodes well for his chances in this upcoming QB battle.

Both QBs are 24 years old, so it could make for an interesting competition. They both could very well be in Denver for a very long time since they're so young, but Nix has the upper hand for now and the future.