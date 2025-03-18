Zach Wilson is taking his talents to Miami, and his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, is all in on the Dolphins era. On Tuesday, Dellanno shared an Instagram story of Wilson sitting in a room with a Miami helmet on the desk. She followed it up with another post where they smiled under the sun in matching Dolphins caps.

The social media posts came after Wilson agreed to a one-year $6 million fully guaranteed deal with the Dolphins on Monday, with incentives that could push it to $10 million. The move brings the former No. 2 pick back to the AFC East, as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Zach Wilson and fiancée Nicolette Dellanno, Instagram (image credit: instagram/nicolettedellanno)

Wilson spent last season with the Broncos after the New York Jets shipped him to Denver in exchange for a late-round pick swap. Although he didn’t take a snap in 2024, his pregame workouts became must-watch sessions. Scouts kept an eye on his arm talent and Sean Payton regularly praised his work behind the scenes.

The Broncos initially had Wilson in a three-way battle for the starting job with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. However, after Nix secured the role, Wilson spent the season as the third QB. His presence was still valued as Payton and Denver QB coach Davis Webb credited him as a key mentor for Nix.

Wilson’s Jets tenure was rocky. Across three seasons, he went 12-21 as a starter with more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23) and a 57% completion rate. After falling out of favor, he was traded to the Broncos last offseason.

He’s now in Miami with a fresh start, and if Dellanno’s Instagram post is any indication, Wilson is embracing the new chapter.

Zach Wilson joins Dolphins, fiancee celebrates bachelorette party in Cabo

Zach Wilson locked in a $6 million deal with the Dolphins, and his fiancee, Nicolette Dellanno, is celebrating — just not in Miami. Instead, Dellanno is soaking up the sun in Los Cabos, Mexico, for her bachelorette party.

She gave her 68,000 Instagram followers a sneak peek into the festivities, featuring giant balloons spelling out "Wilson" in the living room. The celebration didn’t stop there as more decorations filled the space, including "bride & groom" balloons in the master bedroom.

While Wilson is busy prepping for his new chapter in the NFL, his fiancee’s party seemed to be on the same wavelength. Teal and orange balloons matching the Dolphins’ signature colors, added a Miami twist to the getaway.

